WAVERLY — Athens pitcher Savannah Persun limited Waverly to two hits in six shutout innings, striking out six without a walk and Gretchen Schmeig tossed a perfect seventh inning on eight pitches as the Wildcats topped Waverly 6-0 on Saturday in the annual Battle at the Border.

Waverly allowed just five hits and fanned eight, but issued five walks and was hindered by eight errors. Just one of Athens’ six runs were earned.