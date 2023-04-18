WAVERLY — Athens pitcher Savannah Persun limited Waverly to two hits in six shutout innings, striking out six without a walk and Gretchen Schmeig tossed a perfect seventh inning on eight pitches as the Wildcats topped Waverly 6-0 on Saturday in the annual Battle at the Border.
Waverly allowed just five hits and fanned eight, but issued five walks and was hindered by eight errors. Just one of Athens’ six runs were earned.
Athens had all of the runs it would need in the top of the first. Ashlynn Vanfleet opened the game by reaching on an error that sent her to second and eventually scored on another error. Addy Repsher and Maddie Hiley walked, then moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Persun. Savannah Finan followed with an RBI groundout and Julianna Pack doubled home Athens’ third run.
Athens added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh to conclude the win. The third-inning run came on a Persun single, walk and an error. Repsher scored in the sixth on a ground ball home run (there is no fence at Waverly) and the seventh-inning run came on an error and another Pack double. Person had a single for Athens’ other hit.
Alayna Miller and Olivia Robinson had the hits for Waverly.
Robinson also handled the pitching chores for Waverly, fanning seven.
Waverly 11, Sayre 2
WAVERLY — Hits may have been at a premium in the Athens-Waverly game, but they came in abundance in Waverly’s game with Sayre. In all, the teams combined for 27 hits.
Waverly scored first with a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Sayre went up 2-1 in the third but Waverly plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.
Waverly’s big inning was the sixth when the Lady Wolverines put the game away with five runs. Walks to Lauper and Robinson set the table for Megan Apgar, who clubbed a two-run double. Two batters later Lecksie Douglass sent Apgar home. Loralye Anthony added an RBI single and the last run came on an error.
Sayre scored both of its runs in the third on a leadoff single by Makayah Brown, a two-out single by Meghan Flynn, an RBI double by Olivia Corbin and an error.
Waverly took control in the bottom of the inning when a single by Maddie Cron was followed by RBI singles by Brinn Cooney, Lauper and Robinson.
Cron and Robinson both had three hits — with one of Robinson’s being a double — for Waverly with Robinson adding two RBI and a run and Cron scoring twice.
Apgar added a single, double, three RBI and a run; Lauper had two hits, three runs and one RBI; Cooney finished with two hits, one RBI and a run; and Carpenter had two hits.
Also for Waverly, Douglass had a hit, a run and one RBI and Anthony finished with a hit, one RBI and two runs.
Lauper pitched for Waverly, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Corbin had a single, a double and one RBI, while Flynn had two singles and a run, Brown had her hit and run and Abbie McGaughey added two singles.
Also for Sayre, Makenna Garrison, Lindsey Northrup, Mercedez Haggerty and Rylee Lantz had a single each.
Raegan Parrish allowed 10 earned runs with four walks and nine strikeouts from the circle for Sayre.
Athens 13, Tioga 0
TIOGA — Athens scored at lease three runs in four of the five innings in rolling over Tioga.
Persun scattered three Tioga hits, allowed just one walk and struck out 11 to get the win for Athens.
The Wildcats got all of the runs they would need in the top of the first. Ashlynn VanFleet worked a walk. Maddie Hiley singled and Persun walked to load the bases. Julianne Pack sent all three home with a double.
Raeanne Feeko led Tioga’s batters with a double. Megan Shumway and Mykenzie Thetga added a single each.
Erin Luther pitched for Tioga. She allowed eight hits, five walks and five earned runs and was hampered by six errors.
Julianna Pack led Athens with two doubles, a single and five RBI. Repsher had a double, three runs and one RBI; Hiley had a single and two runs; VanFleet had a single, a run and two RBI; and Person had a single and one RBI; Danica May had a single and a run; and Kailey Bentley scored a run.
Tioga 21, Sayre 18
TIOGA — In a wild one, Tioga took an 18-5 lead through the fourth inning then had to hang on for dear life to get the win.
In addition to 39 runs, the game featured 22 hits, 19 walks and eight evenly apportioned errors.
Feeko and Luther shared the pitching duties for Tioga. Feeko started and, in three innings, allowed one hit, six walks and four earned runs with five strikeouts. Luther gave up six hits, six walks and nine earned runs with four strikeouts in four innings.
Sayre scored the first two runs of the game on a walk to Garrison, a single by Parrish with an error on the play, a walk to Meghan Flynn and a passed ball.
Tioga made it 5-2 in the bottom of the inning. Megan Vance walked with one out and scored ahead of the first of two Erin Luther home runs. A double by Thetga and walk to Felicia Lantz set the table for McKenzie Williams. Thetga scored on a wild pitch and Lantz on a Williams single. Shumway sent Lantz home with a single.
Tioga plated seven runs in the second inning and five in the fourth inning — with the big blow being a grand slam home run by Thetga — before Sayre got its bats going.
A hit batsman, walk and an error put two on for Parrish in the top of the fifth. Two scored on Parrish’s double and the third scored on the throw. Parrish then scored on a passed ball to make it an 18-9 game.
A Garrison double in the sixth with the bases loaded sent two runners home with another scoring on the throw. Sayre scored two more on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to make it an 18-14 game.
Needing runs, the Tigers came up big in the bottom of the sixth. Thetga and Emily Bidwell singled and Lantz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Shumway singled home one run and Elizabeth Shaffer sent a runner home on a fielder’s choice. Tioga’s final run was a sacrifice fly by Feeko.
Sayre was not done, though.
McGaughey and Noel hit one-out singles and Lantz got plunked to load the bases. Garrison laced a two-run single. After Parrish was hit, Flynn added an RBI single. Sayre’s final run was scored on a wild pitch.
Needing to make a play, the Tigers did just that to end the game. With two runners in scoring position, Luther snared a hot shot in the circle and fired home for the double play.
Luther has a double to go with her two homers, accounting for four RBI and four runs. Thetga had four hits with a homer and double, five RBI and four runs.
Vance had two singles, three runs and two RBI; Bidwell had two singles, two runs and one RBI, Shumway ended up with two hits, two RBI and a run.
Also for Tioga, Feeko had a triple, two RBI and a run, Williams had a single, two runs and one RBI and Shaffer had two RBI and a run.
Garrison led Sayre with a double, a single, five RBI and four runs. Parrish added a double, three RBI and a run; and Flynn and McGaughey had a single, one RBI and two runs each.
Also for Sayre, Adriana Barnhart and Amaya Southworth had a run each.
Corbin and Parrish shared the pitching. Corbin allowed seven earned runs on six hits and two walks in ine inning. Parrish gave up nine hits, five walks and nine earned runs in five innings.
Canton 17, Millville 0
CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors shutout Millville on Saturday, winning 17-0 in four innings.
Offensively, Molly Ward recorded two hits and racked up a whopping seven RBI. Ward’s late three-run homer drew the game to a close due to scoring rules.
Taryn Acla and Mae Kinner each had two hits, while Rylin Graham, Madison Gilbert and Allyson Butcher also added one hit each. Kinner had two RBI, while Keri Wesneski added another. Wesneski struck out seven in the circle.
Canton will head to Williamson today.
