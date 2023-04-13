ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, taking down Troy 105-47, and beating Williamson 105-31. The Lady Trojans beat the Warriors 47-31.
Williamson won the boys meet, beating Troy 79-57 and defeating Athens 79-53. Troy took down Athens, 57-53.
“Tonight was another good step forward for us,” Athens coach Mike Bronson said. “I was really happy with the way our kids competed. Across the board we had a really good showing, our jumpers did a great job tonight. The throwers are really dependable with solid performances every time they compete. We cut back a little bit on what we had some of our distance runners do tonight. Ava Hughes had a really nice meet, a PR in the 1,600 and then a win in the 3,200.”
Abby Burgess took first in the 100 meter sprint and 200 meter sprint, while Sara Bronson won the 800 meter and 1,600 meter runs. Emily Henderson won the 100 meter hurdles for Athens, and Hughes placed first in the 3,200 meter run.
Mya Thompson won both the long jump and triple jump, and Emma Pernaselli won the javelin throw and shot put. Natalie Watson also grabbed a win for the Lady Wildcats, winning the discus throw.
For Troy, Alyssa Parks won the 300 meter hurdles, high jump and pole vault events.
The Lady Trojans relay team won the 400 meter relay. Athens’ girls won the other two relay events. Thea Bentley, Bronson, Addy Wheeler and Burgess won the 1,600 meter relay, while Fiona Congilia, Hughes, Bentley and Abby Prickitt won the 3,200 meter relay.
In the boys meet, Athens’ Jaden Wright placed first in the 100 meter sprint and teammate Kolsen Keathley won the 200. Ethan Denlinger and Josh Martin also won for the Wildcats, winning the high jump and javelin throw, respectively.
The Trojans got wins from Jacob Hinman, Colin Loveland, and Avery Sens. Hinman won the 400 meter sprint, and Loveland grabbed wins in the long jump and triple jump. Sens won the shot put.
Athens’ boys won the 400 meter relay, getting contributions from Jack Ryan, Carter Lewis, Keathley and Wright. The Trojans won the 3,200 relay.
Canton girls sweep tri-meet
MANSFIELD — The Canton girls track team swept host North Penn-Mansfield and Towanda on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors beat Towanda 70-52 and took down Mansfield 73-66. NP-Mansfield earned an 80-60 win over Towanda.
On the boys’ side of things, Towanda beat Canton 76-67, but lost to Mansfield 96-50. The Warriors also lost to Mansfield, 95-44.
For the Lady Warriors, Daveian Crowley won the 100 meter sprint, 200 meter sprint and 400 meter sprint. Camille McRoberts won both the 800 meter run and 3,200 meter run for Canton.
Kendall Kitchen also collected a pair of individual wins for Canton, placing first in the long jump and pole vault, and Samatha Brackman won the javelin throw.
Meanwhile, Towanda’s Katelyn Blokzyl won the 100 meter hurdles and teammate Marisa Wise placed first in the 300 meter hurdles, as well as the high jump. Athena Chacona won the shot put for the Lady Black Knights.
Canton’s girls won the 400 meter relay.
Andre Barker collected a victory in the boys 100 meter sprint for Towanda. Logan Lambert also added a pair of first place finishes for the Black Knights in the 110 meter hurdles and 400 meter sprint.
Dan Storrs won the 300 meter hurdles, while Michael Ferrulli won the long jump for Towanda, and Michael Mosier rounded out the Black Knights individual victories with a win in the pole vault.
The Warriors collected wins in four individual events. Lawrence Halbfoerster won the 800 meter sprint, while Hunter Hoffman won the 3,200 meter run. Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw and William Colton took first in the shot put.
NEB runs over Sayre
SAYRE — Northeast Bradford’s boys and girls track teams collected victories over Sayre on the road on Tuesday. The boys topped Sayre 94-40 and the girls won 84-42.
In the girls meet, Sayre’s Kait Sutton won the 100 meter sprint, 200 meter sprint, long jump and high jump events. Teammate Rose Shikanga took first in the 100 meter hurdles as well as the 300 meter hurdles.
In the field events, Aubri Husted placed first in the pole vault for the Lady Redskins.
For NEB, Anaiah Kolesar claimed first in the 400 and 800, and Gracelyn Laudermilch won the 1,600 meter, 3,200 meter and high jump events.
Emma Neuber finished first in the discus throw, javelin throw and shot put for the Lady Panthers.
NEB’s girls relay team also won the 400 meter relay.
On the boys side, NEB’s Brendon Allen won both the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints, while fellow Panther Miles Sanders won the 400 meter.
Creed Dewing won the 800 meter for NEB and Aydin Finch took first in the 1,600 meter run. Aiden Kapr won the 300 meter hurdles and the high jump for the Panthers and Ryan Jones won the 3,200 meter run.
Tyler Russell won the javelin throw representing NEB.
For Sayre, Westley Kelsey won the 100 meter dash, as well as the 110 hurdles. Kelsey also won the long jump and the triple jump for the Redskins. Carter Bleiler took first in the pole vault, and David Huang won both the discus throw and shot put to round out Sayre’s individual event wins.
NEB won all three boys relay events.
Wyalusing splits with Wellsboro
WELLSBORO — The Wyalusing girls track team topped Wellsboro on Tuesday, while the boys fell to the Hornets. The Lady Rams won 106-44, while the boys fell 85-64.
In the girls meet, Olivia Haley won the 100 meter sprint, 200 meter sprint and 400 meter sprint events for Wyalusing. Fellow Lady Ram Kayla Beebe took home first in the 800 meter run and 1,600 meter run. Kira Allen won the 3,200 meter run.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely won both the high jump and long jump. In the field, Priscilla Newton finished first in the pole vault, while Adeline Sutton won the discus throw. Emilee Otis also took first in the javelin throw.
Wyalusing’s girls also swept the relay events. Kassandra Kerin, Ely, Layla Botts and Haley won the 400, Botts; Kerin, Ashlyn Neiley and Treanna Nickeson won the 1,600; and Neiley, Allen, Hayley Anaya and Beebe won the 3,200.
For the boys, Brody Fuhrey finished in the top spot in the 800 meter sprint and 1,600 meter run. Dylan Johns won the high jump event, while Jacob Palfreyman finished first in both the discus throw and shot put.
The Rams also won both the 400 meter and 1,600 meter relay. The team of Ayden Hunsinger, Joey Gonsauls, Alex Hunsinger and Johns won the 400, while Fuhrey, Alex Hunsinger, Ayden Hunsinger and Oliver Thomas won the 1,600.
