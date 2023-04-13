Lady Wildcats, Troy squads split in tri-meet

Troy’s Brody Campbell competes in the 3,200 during Tuesday’s tri-meet at Athens.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, taking down Troy 105-47, and beating Williamson 105-31. The Lady Trojans beat the Warriors 47-31.

Williamson won the boys meet, beating Troy 79-57 and defeating Athens 79-53. Troy took down Athens, 57-53.