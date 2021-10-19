ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team trailed in all three sets against Troy on Monday night, but came back to win all of them and emerge with the 3-0 win.
Troy jumped ahead by three points early in the first set before Athens tied it at eight. The score remained close until Athens scored six of the final nine points to win, 25-17.
The Trojans once again took an early lead in the second set, but Athens regained the lead on an ace serve by Ella Coyle.
Athens was ahead, 13-12, and did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the set, a 25-15 win.
The Wildcats fell behind in the third set, as well, but this time it was later on.
Troy rattled off five straight points and took a 22-20 lead, forcing an Athens timeout.
“They just needed to relax,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Sometimes they get a little wound up and just need to chill out.”
Athens regained its composure, and once again came back to win the set, 26-24.
It was not always pretty, but it was a win.
“We were a little slow with our starts, but then we started to get the hang of it,” Hanson said. “I’m playing people in different positions sometimes, and it’s working out well. If somebody is a little off, I can put somebody else in.”
The slow starts are still a cause for concern for Hanson.
“We need to start quicker,” she said. “We need to make sure we don’t fall behind more than two points. We can’t let other teams in, because they will totally capitalize on that and crush us.”
While Hanson wants her team to start faster, Troy coach Terilyn Anderson wants her team to communicate more.
“We have to stay one as a team and communicate more. Our lack of communication has been a big thing this year, and we’re still struggling with it,” Anderson said. “For them to come out on top, they’re going to have to start communicating more and trusting each other.”
Both teams compete again on Thursday. Troy will host North Penn-Liberty at 6 p.m., while Athens will travel to Towanda for a match at 7:30.
