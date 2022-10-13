ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats picked up a 2-1 win on Wednesday over Northeast Bradford to move to 6-6-1 on the season.
The NEB girls would get on the board first on a goal from Lizzie Gorsline eight minutes into the contest on an unassisted goal — but the Lady Wildcats would pitch a shutout for the rest of the game.
Addy Wheeler evened things up with just over six minutes remaining in the half on an assist from Ally Thoman to tie things up at one apiece heading into the break.
Thoman would score the go-ahead goal with 26 minutes remaining in the game and the Athens’ defense would hold to pick up the win.
Athens would make the most of their chances in the game and only recorded five shots on goal opposed to NEB’s nine.
Karlee Bartlow would hold steady in goal and recorded six saves.
Alena Beebe recorded three saves for NEB.
Athens’ next contest is at home on Saturday against Montoursville at 11 a.m., and NEB’s regular season came to a close with an overall record of 11-4.
