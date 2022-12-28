Sayre-Waverly girls

Sayre’s Gabby Shaw looks to pass the ball during their loss in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament to Waverly on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

WAVERLY — Behind an aggressive defensive effort and an efficient offense, the Waverly Lady Wolverines dominated the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament over Sayre by a score of 79-18.

“I think we haven’t had many nights where we started the night off shooting the ball well, so it was nice to see the ball go in,” Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly said of his teams’ win.