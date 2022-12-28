WAVERLY — Behind an aggressive defensive effort and an efficient offense, the Waverly Lady Wolverines dominated the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament over Sayre by a score of 79-18.
“I think we haven’t had many nights where we started the night off shooting the ball well, so it was nice to see the ball go in,” Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly said of his teams’ win.
The Lady Wolverines jumped out to a 10-0 lead in lightning speed to open the game and their full-court press flummoxed the Sayre offense as they struggled to get the ball past half-court in the opening minutes of the game.
“It’s been our style, it’s what we’ve been going with,” Kelly said of his teams’ defensive pressure. “We’re not going to change things up now.”
Sayre got themselves on the board at 10-2 on a mid-range jumper from Abbie McGaughey, but Waverly continued their offensive brilliance to end the quarter on a 17-0 run.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as Waverly went into the half with a comfortable 40-7 advantage with Addison Westbrook knocking down a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Sayre found some rhythm in the third quarter with Waverly no longer pressuring, and netted eight points, but was unable to keep pace with the high-octane attack from Waverly as they were outscored 21-8 in the frame.
Waverly closed the game out with an 18-3 fourth to give them a win and a spot in the finals on Thursday.
Kennedy Westbrook led the offensive avalanche for Waverly with a game-high 25 points while both Addison Westbrook and Ryleigh Judson added 13 points apiece.
Caprice Honey scored eight, Ashlen Croft added six, Brilynn Belles netted five, Paige Robinson recorded three, and Peyton Shaw, Alyvia Dadonna, and Madelyn Olmstead chipped in two points each.
Sayre was paced by Gabby Shaw with six points, Meghan Flynn with five points, Lizzy Shaw with a three-pointer, and both Rylee Lantz and Abbie McGaughey with two points each.
Waverly now will face Towanda in the Valley Christmas Tournament on Thursday, and Coach Kelly knows the keys to winning will come down to what they have deployed all season — pressure.
“We just have to pressure the basketball without fouling,” Kelly said. “We have to execute offensively and finish at the basket.”
The game is set to tipoff on Thursday in Waverly at 6 p.m.
Sayre will take on Athens in the consolation finals on Wednesday in Towanda at 6 p.m.
