Lake Erie’s wonderful walleye world

We didn’t have to go all the way to Ohio to fish Lake Erie. The big lake has treated us well in the past from New York ports at Buffalo Harbor, Dunkirk and Barcelona, yielding solid catches of walleye, smallmouth bass and lake trout on several occasions. And, in the interest of full disclosure, at times it decided to not allow us out there, instead greeting us with 5- and 7-foot waves as we sipped coffee at the dock.
But this time, Terry Catlin of Chemung had lined up a trip out of Geneva-on-the-Lake, between Erie, Pa., and Cleveland, and had invited myself and his son-in-law, Cody Chapman of Sayre, on the outing. So in that respect we did have to fish the Ohio section of the lake with Brett Berry and Phil Berg, who regularly launch from the sprawling state park site. And we were just fine with that, Ohio State Buckeye hatred aside.
It was, in many ways, a boat full of turkey hunters. Cody is active as vice president of the Pennsylvania state chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Terry a longtime supporter and former officer, and all of us avid spring and fall hunters.
Brett, a former competition turkey caller, actually donated this day trip at the NWTF Convention and Sport Show in Nashville, and Terry pounced on it as the high bidder. And while he’s not an actual charter captain, Brett and Phil know the lake’s walleye fishery intimately and are out there on the big lake often.
It showed. After a 14-mile run offshore in Brett’s 22-foot Hewes, rods were quickly out in a mix of setups at 75 feet, with designs on locating fish.
They were everywhere, and there wasn’t a time when I looked at the boat’s electronics that I didn’t mark fish. It has been that way all year and lake-wide on Erie, with quick limits of walleye the norm any time the lake allows anglers out there. The remarkable fishery keeps churning out full boxes despite the fishing pressure, and we caught plenty of undersized walleye along the way we took as clear signs of a bright future.
So fast was the action that our conversations – which invariably revolved around turkey hunting – were quickly interrupted by a dancing rod that required attention. We let Brett and Phil focus on the lure choices and depths; we just kept grabbing rods and landing fish.
The keepers were solid two- and three-pound fish. Cody landed one pushing six pounds, and a couple others may have flirted with five. We didn’t have a lot of time to admire them before another rod went off.
Amid the walleye slam were a few acrobatic steelhead, one of which went into the live well and another that freed itself with a tarpon-like leap Cody captured on camera while I handled the rod, wide-eyed.
As for the walleye, we shouldn’t have been surprised. Surveys by fisheries personnel in both Ohio and New York have confirmed a perfect storm on Lake Erie, with millions of catchable-sized walleye available and millions more approaching that 15-inch minimum, the product of several record year classes of fish.
I’ll be back in August with Paula, fishing a special one-day event that showcases the fishery out of Dunkirk, N.Y. If conditions permit (my track record of getting blown off Erie is well documented), we’ll return home with a cooler full of filets.
It’s just the way it is these days on Lake Erie.
