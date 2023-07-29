Lake Erie’s wonderful walleye world

Cody Chapman, of Sayre, with a solid Lake Erie walleye caught during a recent outing in Ohio.

 Photo Provided

We didn’t have to go all the way to Ohio to fish Lake Erie. The big lake has treated us well in the past from New York ports at Buffalo Harbor, Dunkirk and Barcelona, yielding solid catches of walleye, smallmouth bass and lake trout on several occasions. And, in the interest of full disclosure, at times it decided to not allow us out there, instead greeting us with 5- and 7-foot waves as we sipped coffee at the dock.

But this time, Terry Catlin of Chemung had lined up a trip out of Geneva-on-the-Lake, between Erie, Pa., and Cleveland, and had invited myself and his son-in-law, Cody Chapman of Sayre, on the outing. So in that respect we did have to fish the Ohio section of the lake with Brett Berry and Phil Berg, who regularly launch from the sprawling state park site. And we were just fine with that, Ohio State Buckeye hatred aside.