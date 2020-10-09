A year ago Logan Lambert got approached with an idea.
The idea was for the Towanda soccer player, a freshman at the time, to try and kick for the football team.
Last year the timing didn’t seem right for Lambert.
This year, the sophomore was ready to give it a try, and now Lambert is excelling on both the soccer and football teams.
“I got a message from coach (Jordan) Clark last year asking me to kick,” Lambert said. ‘I wasn’t really ready to do it then. This year I decided to try it out and see if I would like to do two sports, and it felt right. I’m having a good time so far.”
It was a bit challenging to start a new sport, in a year where Covid shortened offseasons, but Lambert has been happy with the results.
“A little bit,” Lambert said of it being tougher to learn a new sport after the changed offseasons. “I am glad we have adjusted to this new way and transitioned easily into it.”
While Lambert has always been used to kicking as a soccer player, there are some differences when it comes to kicking a football.
“Probably the aim of where you are kicking the ball,” Lambert said. “For football you kick it a little lower than soccer, and straight through with your shoulders, other than that, basically the same mechanics.”
When he was younger Lambert saw other players do soccer and football, he just never imagined it would be something he did.
“I remember seeing Tyler Basse doing soccer and football, I never thought of myself doing it, but I’m glad I tried it out,” Lambert said.
This year has been different on the soccer field as well for Lambert as the Black Knights new coach is Logan’s father, Tom.
“It’s pretty different for soccer,” Logan said. “my dad has coached me for baseball and soccer for Little League before, for high school soccer it’s a little different, but I’m glad we have a coach.
“Once he heard the former coach wasn’t able to do it anymore, he considered trying it out, he waited a little to see if anyone else put in, then he decided he would put in and try and take over.”
Having a coach at home, Lambert got plenty of work in during the delayed start to the practices. And, he knows his teammates also put tons of work in during the shutdown.
“I was doing a lot of offseason work during quarantine, I think it was a good opportunity for that,” Lambert said. “For other players, I think they were working more and I think it shows in our teams endurance.”
Having a father as a coach, Lambert and his dad have plenty of discussions about how things are going.
“He shares his opinion on the game and I share mine,” Lambert said. “We generally agree on things and I use his instruction for improvement. He tells me what I could have done better and we all use that criticism to improve.”
The new look Black Knights also are finding different results this year.
It had been four years since Towanda last won a soccer game, but that all changed with a convincing 5-1 win over Williamson.
“It was very special to all our players,” Lambert said. “Especially the seniors for not having won in so long. It felt amazing to win this year, it felt good for other teams and people in Towanda to congratulate us for the first time.”
Lambert played a huge part in that win, scoring all five goals in the victory.
“I was in shock at my scoring that game,” Lambert said. “I didn’t know I could do that. It felt pretty good to be able to do it that game. I was able do it with the help from my team. The whole team played amazing that game.”
It’s been a nice stretch from Lambert as was part of that Towanda soccer win, and then on Monday he got a chance to kick his first extra points for the Towanda football team in a loss to Athens.
“That was fun,” Lambert said. “It was a little different. It was nice to be able to finally kick some for the team.”
Lambert has kicked off for the Black Knights this year, but Monday was his first chance to attempt extra points, and he was excited to get that chance.
“It was pretty different,” Lambert said. “I haven’t felt that pressure from different people before. The crowd and everyone watching, the pressure was really on, glad it didn’t get to me.
“I am very glad I made it. If I didn’t, I’d be pretty upset.”
Lambert has tried kicks in football and penalty kicks in soccer, and while both are stressful, the extra point is a bit tougher in his mind.
“Probably the extra point because of the defensive pressure is on you physically,” Lambert said. “The PK though is still pretty nervewracking.”
It’s something new to have defenses rushing after you when you take a kick on the football field.
“It’s definitely different, especially when the defense is three times the size of you and a little older than you,” Lambert said.
As a sophomore, Lambert knows he has a chance to develop in both sports over the next few years.
“I look forward to being able to do these two sports the rest of my high school career,” Lambert said.
And, the potential of the soccer team is something that excites Lambert. He also knows that winning games just helps get more players interested in the sport.
“In the future we show a lot of potential and I think the upcoming freshmen and all existing players are excited for the future,” Lambert said.
“I have heard from a lot of younger people and kids in my grade thinking of joining (soccer) now because of that win and they are seeing what it’s like to play soccer. It’s nice to hear that from people in our school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.