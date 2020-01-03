Athens was able to pull away from Cowanesque Valley 64-54 in NTL boys’ basketball action Thursday.
It was tied 11-11 after the first quarter with the Wildcats taking a 25-21 lead at the half.
In the third Athens exploded for 21 points to go up 46-33 into the final frame.
CV rallied in the fourth, scoring 21 points themselves, but Athens was a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe to secure the win.
Aaron Lane had 35 points to lead Athens in the win while Tucker Brown added eight points and eight boards.
Mason Lister and Brady Smith had seven points a piece. Lister added three assists while both snatched four boards.
Damian Hudson scored five points to go with four boards and six assists with Troy Pritchard netting two points.
Seth Huyler led CV with 23 points while Joel Heck netted 10.
Owen Fitzwater and McGuire Painter both scored eight with Daniel Freeman adding five.
