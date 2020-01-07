ATHENS — Athens overcame a rocky start to pull away from Edison 48-32 in non-league boys’ basketball action Monday.
It was the Spartans up 14-10 after the first quarter and led 18-12 early in the second. That’s when Athens went on a 16-0 run to take a 28-18 halftime lead.
From there they held Edison to 14 second half points to nab the win.
Aaron Lane had 23 points, 16 of them in the second half, to lead the Wildcats while Damian Hudson added 12 points.
Shayne Reid had six points, five boards and three assists as Tucker Brown netted four points to go with five rebounds.
Mason Lister added three points and nine boards.
Troy Pritchard chipped in with six rebounds.
Wellsboro 73, Meadowbrook Christian 34
Joe Grab netted 36 points to lead the Hornets to the non-league win Monday.
Grab also had four steals and four assists in the contest while Conner Adams added 10 points and four boards.
Isaac Keane and Liam Manning had eight points a piece, as Keane had five boards and six steals.
Darryn Callahan netted five points to go with six boards, Dan Mitchell pitched in with four points while Karter Witmer came away with two.
GIRLS
Waverly 63, Union-Endicott 36
Sidney Tomasso had 19 points to lead the Wolverines to the non-league girls’ basketball win Monday.
Kennedy Westbrook added 12 points with Olivia Nittinger scoring 10.
Gianna Picco netted eight, Paige Lewis notched seven, Lourden Benjamin came away with fourpoints and Alyssa Sindoni rounded things out with three points.
Layla McKeiver led UE with 15 points.
Montoursville 52, Troy 20
Sydney Taylor had 10 points, six boards and six steals in a non-league loss Monday.
Hannah Zimmerman added six points with Bailey Johnson and Olivia Call netting two points a piece.
Cessily Harding chipped in with five boards.
Troy hosts NEB today with a 6:30 p.m. start time.
