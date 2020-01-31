ATHENS — The Athens train kept chugging on Thursday night.
The Wildcats started fast, weathered Wyalusing’s rally in the second quarter and put the Rams away in the second half to win 64-45 in NTL boys’ basketball action.
The victory moves Athens (11-2) into first place in the NTL Division-I standings with Wyalusing (11-3) falling to second.
Troy (10-3) beat Wellsboro (7-7) on Thursday to hold tight in the third slot.
“It just feels amazing to get this win,” said Athens’ Aaron Lane. “We’re one step closer to the showdown.”
This was a redemption game for Lane as last time at Wyalusing he had his worst outing of the season with six points.
On Thursday he finished with 28 points going 6-for-14 from the field and 16-for-18 from the line.
“How points I score doesn’t matter as long as we get the W for the team,” remarked Lane.
Troy Pritchard had a double-double of 12 points and 13 boards while JJ Babcock finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Tucker Brown added eight points and eight rebounds.
All three gave Wyalusing trouble on the offensive boards with seven combined.
It was a fast start for the Wildcats as right off the bat Lane set the tone with a steal and lay-up.
From there Athens rolled to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 12-0 run as Lane netted eight of those points. The Wildcat pressure forced the Rams into several turnovers while the hoop was unkind for Wyalusing with several lay-ups rolling out.
The Rams stopped the bleeding with a bucket but a Pritchard lay-up to end the frame put the Wildcats in charge 21-6.
“It was an amazing start,” Lane said. “We usually don’t get out to those starts so it’s amazing when we do because everything just starts flowing as a team.”
After Lane got a lay-up to start the second quarter, pushing the lead to 23-6, the Rams started their run, going on a 14-2 push to cut it to 25-20 with 3:21 left in the half.
A 10-0 run bookended by 3-pointers Abram Bennett and Matt Brown forced Athens to call a timeout.
“Us as the seniors had to take over,” Lane said about that run by the Rams. “Basically we had to calm everyone down and back into a rhythm.”
The Wildcats reasserted themselves, going on a mini 4-0 run as Babcock scored on a post up and Lane hit a driving lay-up.
Grayden Cobb had a put back for the Rams but Athens had the last bucket as Damian Hudson found Pritchard on a pick and roll to make it a 31-22 lead at the half for the Wildcats.
Coming out of the break Athens scored four straight to increase their lead to 35-22 but Wyalusing fought back with two straight buckets of their own, including a Bennett 3-pointer, to cut it to 36-27.
The two teams traded buckets as the Rams got it down to 41-33 with under three minutes to go in the third quarter when Athens once again went on another run fueled by Babcock and Lane.
Babcock had a 3-point play followed by Lane getting lay-up and two free throws to extend their lead to 48-33.
Bennett scored off a Mitchell Burke assist to answer but once again it was the Wildcats getting the final score of the quarter, this time two free throws from Lane to make it a 50-35 lead for Athens.
Early in the fourth Wyalusing cut it to a 13-point lead (52-39) and got a much needed break as they put the Wildcats into the bonus with 5:53 to play.
But they couldn’t take advantage, missing their next four free throws as Lane went on a 4-point run to put the Wildcats back up 56-39.
A Burke put back cut it to 15 points but from that point on the Wildcats kept pulling away, out scoring Wyalusing 8-4 down the stretch to secure the win.
Lane was 12-for-14 in the second half for Athens to help ice the game.
“It was an amazing feeling to get a big lead,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about anything.”
Hudson added two points and five assists for Athens.
For the Rams Brown finished with 13 points and four boards as Burke netted 12 points and six rebounds.
Bennett had 10 points, Cobb netted six with four steals as Shane Fuhrey and Lucas Milne had two points apiece. Fuhrey came away with five boards as well.
Looking ahead Wyalusing will need some help if they’re going to reclaim the NTL Division-I lead.
They have Towanda and Troy left on the docket, both must win games, and a little help from the Trojans, who travel to Athens on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. start.
A win by Athens pretty much seals up the Division-I crown for the Wildcats, a loss throws everything back into chaos.
“I feel like it’s going to be a really close game,” Lane said about Saturday’s contest. “It’s going to be a hard fought battle between us.”
After a good crowd on Thursday he’s hoping more will show up this weekend.
“It’s going to be a good one to come see and watch.”
