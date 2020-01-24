ATHENS — Aaron Lane and Mason Lister combined for 40 points as Athens defeated NP-Mansfield 72-52 in NTL boys’ basketball action Thursday.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-7 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Lane finished with 22 points and five boards while Lister netted 18 to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
JJ Babcock added 16 points, nine boards and three blocks as Damian Hudson finished with seven points, five boards and five assists. Tucker Brown netted six points, Troy Pritchard scored two to go with five boards and Shayne Reid notched one.
Curtis Craig led NPM with 16 points as Logan Tokarz added 10. Dominick Garverick and Alex Stein had nine points a piece, Seth Nelson scored three points and Nolan Frederick finished with one point.
With the one and Wyalusing loss to Troy Athens and the Rams are now tied for the division lead.
Whitney Point 54, Waverly 44
WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Wolverines couldn’t keep pace with Whitney Point in the second half as they fell in IAC boys’ cross-over basketball action Thursday.
The loss drops Waverly into a tie with Watkins Glen, who they play on Saturday, for the division lead.
After an 11-all first quarter Whitney Point got a bucket just before half to go up 25-23.
In the second half they out scored the Wolverines 29-21.
Scott Woodring had a double-double of 23 points and 12 boards to go with three blocks while Joey Tomasso added eight points.
Jalen McCarty had three points and four boards with Aiden Westbrook and Caden Hollywood also netting three points. Ryan Lambert and Peyton Bowen both scored two points.
Tanner Kallfelz led Whitney Point with 24 points.
Waverly won the JV game 68-38 as Nailon Carling had 14 points.
Waverly’s showdown with Watkins Glen will be a 7:30 p.m. start this Saturday up at The Glen.
Canton 62, Williamson 50
In the battle of the Warriors Canton came out on top in NTL boys’ basketball action Thursday.
Williamson led 12-11 after the first quarter but an 18 second by Canton put them up 29-25 at the half.
They went on to out score Williamson 33-25 in the second half.
Isaiah Niemczyk and Zach Rentzel had 12 points each to lead Canton as Ben Knapp finished with 10 points.
Cooper Kitchen netted nine, Reese Allen scored five, Caiden Williams came away with four, Justin Schoonover and Brenden Matthews had three points each as Cam Bellows and Ethan Landis both notched two.
Carter Strange had 25 points to lead Williamson with Kolby Allen adding 19. Devin O’Dell and Andrew Berkan both had three points in the loss.
Wellsboro 64, Towanda 51
The Hornets pulled away in the second half to pick up the NTL boys’ basketball win Thursday.
Wellsboro led 13-8 after the first quarter but Towanda hung tough, keeping it 31-23 at the half.
A 20 point third quarter in favor of the Hornets put them up 12 going into the final frame, where they out scored the Knights 13-12.
Towanda held Joe Grab to 10 points but Liam Manning picked up the slack, netting 21 points. Conner Adams scored 17 points, Ty Morral had eight points, Andrew Larsen and Dan Mitchell had three points a piece with Isaac Keane adding two.
Tanner Kunkle had 19 points to lead Towanda with Nate Parker adding 13 points and six rebounds.
Kolby Hoffman had seven points with Trent Kithcart netting six points, six boards and five steals.
Jyshaire Robinson and Justin Schoonover had three points a piece with Robinson nabbing three steals.
Towanda won the JV game 36-34 as Logan Lambert had nine points with Drew Manning scoring 12 for the Hornets.
Northeast Bradford 71, Sayre 46
The Panthers picked up an NTL boys’ basketball win Thursday.
NEB was up just 15-14 after the first quarter but used a 21 point second quarter to go up 36-26. They held Sayre to five third quarter points to pull away.
Andy Crown had 21 points and four boards with Lucas Crown adding 17 points, six boards and six assists.
Dan Williams added 15 points and six boards, Clayton Conner netted six points with five assists, Nick Marino had five points, Logan Mullen notched four and Tony Bisignano came away with three points and four boards.
Connor Young had 18 points to lead Sayre with Corbin Brown netting 12 points.
Matt Lane finished with eight points, Dom Fabbri scored five, Lucas Horton had two and Isaiah Firestine came away with one point.
NEB won the JV game 33-31 as Dan Seeley scored 20 points.
North Penn-Liberty 92, Cowanesque Valley 52
The Mountaineers had 82 points through three quarters en route to their NTL boys’ basketball win Thursday.
NPL had five different players in double figures led by Noah Spencer’s 17 points, 12 assists and seven steals as Duncan Zeafla added 16 points.
Brandon Thompson had 15 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals, Kevin Alexander netted 12 points as Colton Litzelman scored 10 to go with 10 boards and four assists.
Koleton Roupp finished with nine points, Sam Shedden scored six, Bryan Bogaczyk notched five and Noah Shedden came away with two points.
Seth Huyler had 15 points to lead CV with Ben Cooper netting 10.
Dustin VanZile notched nine, McGuire Painter added seven, Joel Heck had five points, Tucker St. Peter scored three, Joe Easton came away with two points and Darius Johnson finished things out with one point.
Girls
Sullivan County 55, St. John Neumann 27
Jessica King had 29 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and three blocks as the Griffins picked up a Mid-Penn girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Sophia Springman added 15 points, 13 boards and five steals with Kassidy Beinlich adding six points and three assists.
Sammy Albright had three points with Angel Fitzgerald scoring two to go with six boards.
Coudersport 55, Galeton 25
The Tigers fell in North Tier League girls’ basketball action Thursday.
Alli Macensky had six points, six boards and five blocks for Galeton while Lauren Sauley had six points and five rebounds.
Jessie Evans netted five points with three assists and six boards, Cara Parsell had four points, three steals and five rebounds with Olivia Rohrbaugh and Tiffany Lowe both scoring two points.
