The NTL coaches selected their boys’ and girls’ basketball all-star lists.
A pair of Athens players earned top honors as Aaron Lane was the boys’ Player of the Year and Kayleigh Miller was the girls player of the year.
For the boys the offensive player of the year was Ty Barrett of Troy and Brandon Thompson of NP-Liberty was defensive player of the year. Colton Litzelman was sixth-man of the year and the coaching staff of the year was Wyalusing.
The first-team all-stars In Division I included Troy’s Mason Imbt; Logan Tokarz of NP-Mansfield; Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke and Grayden Cobb; J.J. Babcock of Athens and Joseph Grab of Wellsboro.
The second-team all-stars were Athens’ Damian Hudson; Alex Stein of NP-Mansfield; Liam Manning of Wellsboro; Matthew Brown of Wyalusing; Kolby Hoffman of Towanda and Ethan VanNoy of Troy.
The division 2 first team all stars are Isaiah Niemczyk of Canton; Lucas Crown of NEB; Seth Huyler of CV; Kobly Allen of Williamson; Corbin Brown of Sayre and Noah Spencer of NP-Liberty.
Ben Knapp of Canton; Andy Crown of NEB; Carter Strange of Williamson; Duncan Zeafla of NP-Liberty; Matt Lane of Sayre and Zach Rentzel of Canton make up the second team.
For the girls the offensive player of the year is JoAnne McNamara of NP-Mansfield and Maisie Neuber of NEB is the defensive player of the year.
Megan Collins of Athens is the sixth player of the year and Athens coaching staff is staff of the year.
The first team for Division I is Cathryn Brought of Wellsboro; Porschia Bennett of Towanda; Haley Barry of Athens; Caydence Macik of Athens; Paige Manchester of Towanda and Callie Bennett of Wyalusing.
The second team is Hannah Chandler of Towanda; Lateisha Peterson of Williamson; Madison Putnam and Catherine Brown of Wyalusing; Towanda’s Erin Barrett and Troy’s Sydney Taylor.
The Division 2 first team is Ellianna Binford of Canton; Makayla Vargeson of CV; Lauryn Jones of NEB; Emily Sutryk of Sayre; Jaime Palmer of NP-Mansfield and Eva Rice of NP-Liberty.
The second team is Gabrielle Randall of Sayre; Elizabeth Welch of NP-Mansfield; Molly Ward of Canton; Victoria Rought of NEB and Kailey Wells and Abby Ackley of CV.
