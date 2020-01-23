TROY — Aaron Lane had watched his older brother Ethan get his 1,000th career point on the road, against the Troy Trojans.
On Tuesday it was Aaron’s turn to join the 1,000-point club and it was only fitting that he hit the milestone in the same gym as his older brother.
Lane got his 1,000th point with his first of 29 points in a 65-47 Athens victory.
“It is extremely special, it was in the same gym, right here,” Lane said of getting the milestone at Troy. “I think it is very fitting, we have been putting in the work since we were four-years old.”
A game ago, Lane nearly got the milestone at Wyalusing. While he was closing in on the milestone, the bigger thing for Lane was to help Athens get the win and take over second place outright in the NTL Division I standings.
“It (1,000) wasn’t really much on my mind,” Lane said. “I just wanted to go out and do my best and get the win for the team and put us in the best position for the showdown.
“It is a relief, get it off my back. I don’t have to worry about it and it just lifts the weight off the team, I guess a little bit so we don’t have to worry about it anymore.”
For Lane it helped to get the basket off a steal and a layup.
“I wasn’t shooting well in warmups, getting shots under my belt to start it off, that’s all I needed,” Lane said.
Athens got off to a slow start, and trailed by 10 in the second quarter, but after Lane got his 1,000th the team really seemed to pick things up, and they closed the second quarter strong and led by six at the half.
“We came out flat and it almost seemed like the break after the 1000th point was a swing of emotions for the teams,” Lane said.
Lane joins his brother Ethan, and his dad Dan, as 1,000th point scorers in their careers, which is something special for the Athens senior.
‘it means a lot,” Lane said. “It just shows all the hard work we have been putting on in the summer, the extra time in the gym, the extra time in the weight room, paid off.”
For Athens coach Bob Woodward he see what kind of player Lane is, but what he enjoys most is the type of leader he’s becoming.
“Aaron is one of those kids you can tell he works on his fundamental skills,” Woodward said. “To be a good basketball player that’s one thing you have to do. To be a really good basketball player you have to be a great teammate and Aaron is really working hard at that. We are proud of him, Aaron wants our team to do well.”
Woodward was happy to see Lane get his 1,000th on a steal and layup, and was happy with his team’s defensive effort.
“We do try and work on defense as hard as we can, sometimes we don’t do our best, but I hope we keep getting better at that. It’s nice to see Aaron get the steal.
“The Troy kids played really hard to, they played a good defensive game, we were fortunate to get the ball in the basket today and we got a few stops when we needed them.”
Lane hopes that his milestone shows the younger kids on the Athens team what is possible.
“Just shows the younger kids if you set a goal and work for it, it’s going to come true,” Lane said.
Lane had 29 points to lead all scorers and he had three steals and four rebounds.
J.J. Babcock had 19 points and nine rebounds for Athens, with two steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Troy Pritchard had seven points and 10 boards, with four assists and three steals and Mason Lister had four points and two assists and two steals.
Damian Hudson had three points and four assists, with a steal and Brady Smith had three points, four assists and three boards.
Ty Barrett lead Troy with 18 points and Ethan VanNoy finished with 11 points.
Robert Rogers had seven points and Mason Imbt had six, while Nick Williams had three points and Dom Ayers had two points for the Trojans.
