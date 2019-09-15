MANSFIELD, Pa. – Mansfield women’s soccer held No. 5 Bloomsburg scoreless for the first 54 minutes of the game, but the defending PSAC Champions used second half goals to earn a 3-0 win on Saturday at Van Norman Field.
Despite a constant offensive attack, Mansfield keeper Stephanie Moir maintained a clean sheet through the first half making a variety of impressive stops. The sophomore posted 13 of her season-high 17 saves in the first half alone.
Bloomsburg’s Mackenzie Gebhardt notched the first goal of the game in the 55th minute on an assist by Lauren Hoelke. Hoelke and Emily Clauss added goals in the 66th and 75th minutes respectively.
Alexis Bittel kept the Husky defense on its toes for much of the game, making several runs at goal. All three of Bittel’s shots went on frame. Alex Teeter also place a ball on target.
Mansfield travel to Roberts Wesleyan on Wednesday before hosting East Stroudsburg on Saturday for Military Appreciation Day.
