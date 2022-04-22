Late push lifts Northeast Bradford over Towanda

WYSOX — Behind a dominant pitching performance from Josh Stanton, the Northeast Bradford baseball team defeated Towanda 6-3 on Thursday evening.
Stanton struck out six Black Knights and didn’t allow a run until the sixth inning.
Both offenses were held in check until the fourth inning. Northeast Bradford’s Garrett Cooper was walked and stole both second and third. Jack Shumway sent Cooper home on an RBI single.
With two runners on base from walks, Ethan Hunsinger hit a two run single extending the Panthers lead to 3-0.
The Panthers poured on three more runs in the fifth inning. Clay Wiggins hit an RBI single and Jack Shumway hit a two RBI single.
“Like I told the guys, if we can cut down on our mental mistakes and with Josh pitching especially, we can play with most of the teams,” Northeast Bradford head coach Brian Salsman said.
Towanda made one final push in the seventh inning. Owen Clark hit a single to load the bases for the Black Knights and then an error cut the Panthers lead to 6-3.
Stanton reached 100 pitches, and the Panthers turned to Wiggins to get the final out.
Wiggins struck out the final batter to seal the win for Northeast Bradford.
Shumway went 2-for-3 with three RBI for the Panthers and Hunsinger went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Towanda’s Chase Parker had two hits and Teagan Irish registered one hit.
Northeast Bradford will host Blue Ridge on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Towanda hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Wyalusing, 5 Cowanesque Valley 2
WESTFIELD — Down 2-1 in the seventh inning, the Wyalusing baseball team scored four runs to come from behind and defeat Cowanesque Valley on Thursday evening.
Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo struck out six and only allowed two earned runs in seven innings of work.
Nick Vanderpool Jr. and Jacob Bruyn each had two hits for the Rams. Kevin Vandemark and Blake Morningstar both recorded one RBI.
Wyalusing improves to 8-0 this season. The Rams will face Elk Lake today at 4:30 p.m. in Tunkhannock.
