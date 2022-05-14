TOWANDA — The Troy softball team scored three runs in the sixth inning to help lead the Lady Trojans to a 6-4 victory over Towanda on Friday.
Madison Palmer hit a leadoff double for Troy in the first inning. Two walks loaded the bases and Palmer scored on a third walk.
Towanda answered in the first inning as Brea Overpeck hit a single and Aleah Johnson reached on error. Shaylee Greenland hit a single that scored both runners.
In the fourth inning, Rachel Kingsley hit a leadoff single for the Lady Trojans. Kingsley scored on an error off the bat of Caitlyn Knapp. Palmer grounded out and Knapp scored.
Kingsley hit another leadoff single in the sixth inning. Palmer sent Kingsley home on a double and then Lauren Ridall blasted a two-run home run.
Addie Fulmer hit a two RBI single in the sixth inning but that’s as close as the Lady Black Knights came.
Troy’s Olivia Champluvier went 3-for-3, Kingsley went 2-for-4 and Palmer went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Champluvier pitched seven innings and struck out seven while only allowing two earned runs and three hits.
Towanda’s Greenland struck out 10 in seven innings of work.
The Lady Black Knights travel to face South Willamsport today at 11 a.m. while Troy travels to face St. John Neumann on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Northeast Bradford 1
ROME — The North Penn-Liberty softball team has put the NTL on notice this season after taking down Northeast Bradford 3-1 on Friday.
The Lady Mounties improved to 12-5 on the season with the victory.
NP-L opened things up in the first inning as McKenzie Tice and Megan Spohn hit back-to-back singles.
Saige Lehman was walked to load the bases and then Addie Smith hit an RBI sac-fly to give the Lady Mounties a 1-0 lead.
NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman hit a double in the third inning and scored on an error off the bat of Melanie Shumway.
Payton Chapel hit a leadoff double for NP-L in the fourth inning and Haley Ridge hit an RBI groundout to make it 2-1.
NP-L’s Alexia Kshir added an insurance run in the seventh inning by hitting an RBI double.
The Lady Panthers were held to just four hits. Toni Herb, Julia Brown, Emily Susanj and Kayleigh Thoman each had one hit.
NEB finishes the regular season with a 13-2 record and will likely be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District IV Class A playoffs.
