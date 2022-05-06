Late push propels NP-M over Troy

TROY — The Troy baseball came close to completing a comeback on two separate occasions, but ultimately came up short in a 10-7 loss to North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday evening.
“That was a tough game to lose and it is very discouraging,” Troy head coach Kevin Allen said. “We have to change our approach and we cant accept what we are doing right now.”
NP-M jumped out to a 5-0 after two innings Derek Litzelman and Karson Dominick hit back-to-back singles in the first inning for the Tigers.
Alex Davis came through with a two RBI double, and Cooper Shaw followed up with an RBI double for the Tigers.
Litzelman and Dominick each hit an RBI single in the second inning.
Troy began the climb back in the fourth inning as Shane Austin hit a leadoff single and Camden Allen sent Austin home on a single.
Kory Shucker and Clayton Smith were walked to load the bases. Camryn Harwick hit an RBI single and the two other runs came from errors.
With the game tied 5-5, NP-M scored four runs in the last two innings to pull away.
Troy’s Justice Chimics went 2-for-5. Danny Hoppaugh went 2-for-4 with one RBI and Shane Austin went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
The Trojans will travel to face Canton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
