Jerval Weeks-Shuler knew he had to redeem himself. After giving up two runs in the top of the 8th inning, he was left hoping the lineup could turn over and get back to the two-hole, his spot in the order. He got all he asked for, and he delivered. Weeks-Shuler stroked a fastball into left field for a two-out walk-off, district championship winning single into left field as the St. John Neumann Knights won their first District 4 Class A Baseball championship ever, 4-3, over Cowanesque Valley.
“Walking up to the plate I was telling myself, ‘I can do this, I got this,’” Weeks-Shuler said. “I knew I had to get the pitch I wanted, the pitch for me.”
His RBI single capped off a furious and improbable 8th inning rally for the Knights. After Tucker St. Peter and Mikey Sipps hit back-to-back doubles, with Sipps scoring on a wild pitch, put CV up 3-1 with the 5-6-7 hitters up in the lineup for the Knights, it looked like it would be the Indians making history Monday night.
The Knights had other ideas. After a leadoff flyout, Cowanesque Valley puzzlingly chose to intentionally walk Ryan Thompson with no one on base and a two run lead. Freshman Caleb Neidig pinch hit in the seven hole and reached on a swinging bunt down the third base line.
After a fielder’s choice at second base, Neumann was down to their last out with the runners on the corners. When Naseer Dymick fell behind 1-2, Neumann was down to its last strike. But, Dymick worked the count full, and the payoff pitch missed by just a fraction off the outside corner as the CV faithful thought they had captured district gold. Leadoff hitter Naz Smith hit a hard chopper just past the outstretched glove of McGwire Painter to plate two and tie the game, setting up Weeks-Shuler’s heroics.
It was a pitchers’ duel from the start as Painter and Neumann ace Keon Burkholder went toe- to-toe. Painter dazzled in a losing effort. The Sophomore’s fastball, clocked in the mid 80’s, featured a lot of late life all game and he struck out 10 Knights while only surrendering three infield singles en route to 5 1/3 shutout innings. He drove in the first Indian run, breaking a scoreless tie with a sharp ground ball into center field in the top of the sixth inning.
Burkholder matched him pitch for pitch though, as he went six innings and struck out 10, surrendering only two hits.
“Painter is an awesome pitcher and I knew I had to match him pitch for pitch,” Burkholder said.
“Poise and leadership. He showed both of those things on the mound today and that’s what leaders do,” Neumann Coach Cory Burkholder said.
Neumann tied the game at one in the bottom of the sixth on an unearned run.
For the Knights, it is history-making.
“These guys are my brothers,” Keon Burkholder said. “There is no one else I’d rather (win the district title) with.”
