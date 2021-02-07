TOWANDA — The Athens Wildcats had the lead and the momentum.
A three-pointer by Kayleigh Miller as she hit the deck helped the Wildcats go on a 10-0 run to take a 31-26 lead in the third quarter.
From there, it was all Towanda.
The Black Knights went on a 17-5 run to end the game, scoring the next 13 points after trailing by five to come away with a 43-36 win.
The Black Knights stay unbeaten with the victory, and take a two-game lead over anyone else in the NTL Division I standings.
“We have had more close games than people would think,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “We fully expected this. Especially after the loss the other night (Athens falling to Wyalusing), we knew they would give us there best effort.”
It was being behind that really kicked the Black Knights players into taking over.
“Definitely being down,” Manchester said of the turning point. “In the third quarter we were down a couple points. That really motivated us. We wanted to have the lead the whole game. We had to get going.”
There was a bit of a chess game going on between head coaches Gentile and Brian Miller of Athens.
The two veteran coaches are friends, and have a great deal of respect for each other.
They also knew that the other would throw different looks at their team.
For a Towanda team that has struggled to shoot the past couple games, Athens went with a 2-3 zone.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well last game and Brian is one of the smartest coaches I know,” Gentile said. “I fully expected them to possibly play us a little 2-3 zone because we were 2-for-26 from the three point line, and I don’t think we were much better than that today, and one of those was a half court shot.”
Towanda used a 2-2-1 and while Athens handled it in the first half, they struggled with it down the stretch.
“It was a 17-5 run to end the game,” Miller said. “Two factors I thought. One was Erin Barrett. She had a really good game aruond the basket to end the game. And, we didn’t handle the 2-2-1 like we did in the first half. They ran the 2-2-1, three-quarter court trap and we handled it in the first half and in the second half we looked like we had never saw it before and we turned the ball over and they got some easy transition baskets.
“It was 31-26, I think we had a deep sigh and Towanda gave us their best shot and we didn’t handle it very well.”
The pressure by the Black Knights caused problems for the Wildcats down the stretch.
“We are a pressing team,” Gentile said. “I thought we had a good game plan with our man-to-man defense. I thought Ally Hurley did a nice job helping out. We put Paige on (Caydence) Macik early because of her length. The pressure I think in the fourth quarter was the difference in the game. We are really good at it when we need to be.”
The Black Knights took the lead on a Barrett shot with five minutes left, and Manchester then got a steal and layup to make it 35-31. Barrett had another basket and Manchester got a steal and passed to Porschia Bennett for the layup to put the Black Knights up 39-31 as they started to pull away.
The first half was a back-and-forth matchup.
Both teams traded baskets, but it looked like the Wildcats would take the lead into the half.
Athens led by three into the final seconds of the half when Manchester threw up a half court shot that dropped through to tie the game at the break.
“It was pretty big, I think I got a little lucky on it,” Manchester said.
Barrett had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. She had a double-double with 15 rebounds as she controlled the paint.
“I feel like even though I try and get boards most games, I was there for every board today,” Barrett said. “I positioned myself well. My teammates were unselfish and they moved the ball.
“Our coach always says he needs five players to score, not two, so all of us are trying to get to the basket.”
Manchester knows how key the play of Barrett was inside.
“She was being a complete animal in there,” Manchester said. “You pass it down to her and she made it.”
For Manchester it was a tough assignment on Saturday as she spent a lot of the night defending Macik, the leading scorer for the Wildcats.
“It’s definitely tiring,” she said. “You just have to get used to it and work hard. It was fun guarding her.”
Along with the 19 from Barrett the Black Knights got 14 from Manchester.
Bennett had five points, Hurley had four and Kenadie Packard had a point.
Manchester added six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win and Bennett had six steals.
Along with Barrett’s 15 rebounds, she added two steals, and Hurley had five boards and two steals, while Packard had four rebounds.
“It was a big win for us,” Manchester said. “Athens is a good team. We had to work hard for it all week and it paid off.”
“I am really proud of my entire team. We worked together. We were on, we came out very determined to. We knew it was our game,” Barrett said.
Athens knows they played a good game, they just didn’t finish the way they wanted to.
“I thought we played well,” Miller said. “If you told us we were going to be up 31-26 going into the fourth quarter against Towanda I am pretty happy about that. They are a good basketball team.”
In a loss to Wyalusing the Rams got all but four points from Macik and Kayleigh Miller.
Despite the loss they got more balance on Saturday as six players scored in the game.
“We made some nice progression with girls stepping up,” Miller said. “Obviously they are going to focus on Kayleigh and Caydence. Megan Collins stepped up and made some big shots and Mya Thompson gave us some good minutes.”
Macik had 18 for Athens and Miller and Collins had five points.
Karlee Bartlow had four points and Rachel Stephens and Hannah Blackman each had two points.
Macik had eight boards and three assists, with two steals and Miller had five rebounds.
Bartlow had three boards for Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.