Late season points battles heated up in most Hill Speedway divisions as close finishes were the norm on NAPA Auto Parts Night. Rich Powell held off repeated challenges to record his first feature win of the season in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman, a late race pass for the lead gave Doug Stack Jr. his fifth Street Stock feature win in a row, and Matt Browning matched Stack’s record by topping the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature. Mike Morse stayed perfect in the Pure Stocks, unbeaten in points races this season and Keith Jack Lamphere passed the IMCA style Modified points leader at the two to go signal to take his division’s flag. Chad Homan moved forward in the points standings with his win in Crate Late Model division, and after two runnerup finishes in a row, A.J. Lane got back to Victory Lane in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders.
Rich Powell overpowered Kinser Hill to lead lap one, and held onto the top spot to tighten up the point standings in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman. Hill was victem of mechanical failure on the fourth circuit and Tony Harris moved into the second spot. Geoff Powell powered into the second spot on lap six, and kept the pressure on his brother for the remainder of the event. Harris, Rich Talada, and Dalton Maynard battled the third spot, until Maynard also succumbed to mechanical woes with four laps to go. Quentin Buchanan crossed the finish line fifth, but was disqualified by tech officials and Chris Clemens was credited with fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Rich Powell, Geoff Powell, Tony Harris, Rich Talada, Chris Clemens, Eric Jensen, Braden Buchanan, Dalton Maynard, Kinser Hill, Jason Benjamin, Joe Gurastella, Quentin Buchanan.
Heats : Kinser Hill, Tony Harris
Street Stock rookie Jakub Ingham grabbed the early lead from his front row starting spot, fighting back challenges by Bobby Maynard, Lou Sharpsteen, and Eddie McKernan. Points leader Doug Stack Jr. pulled to Ingham’s bumper on lap 10, but it took four laps to make the pass. Ingham didn’t make it easy for the new leader, as he shadowed Stack closely for the remaining laps. Dustin Maynard ran strong in the top five for much of the race, and crossed the finish line in third. Doug Stack Sr. ended a steady run in fourth, and Earl Zimmer rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Doug Stack Jr. , Jakub Ingram, Dustin Maynard, Doug Stack Sr., Earl Zimmer, Bobby Maynard, Eddie McKernan, Lou Sharpsteen, Dave Roberts, Bill Tice, Trevor Williams, John McAdam, Bobby Hall Jr., Mike Koser, Howard Bailey, Thomas Moon, Dan Force, Ricky Davis, Dylan Hinkley
Heats: Jakub Ingram, Eddie McKernan
Dillon Maryott, Greg McKernan, Adam Delgrosso, and Brad Benjamin started a four car lead debate at the drop of the green flag in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature, with Matt Browning joining the group by the third lap. On lap four, Browning was fourth, third on the fifth lap, second on lap six, and out front to score lap seven. The rest of the field tried, but Browning held on to pick up his seventh win of the season. Adam Delgrosso overpowered McKernan to lock onto second. Benjamin took over the third spot with four laps remaining, and Josh Bailey led Maryott across the line.
FEATURE FINISH: Matt Browning, Adam Delgrosso, Brad Benjamin, Josh Bailey, Dillon Maryott, John Maynard, Mike Wilcox, Randy Lane, Dakota Decker, Greg McKernan, Greg Slater, Kenny Benjamin Jr., Jake Lamphere, Steve Castle, Ryan Wood.
Heats: Brad Benjamin, Matt Browning
Mike Morse grabbed the top spot on the first lap of the Pure Stock feature and led every lap to keep his record perfect for 2020 in being undefeated in feature races. Cole Burgess and Bobby Maynard tried to keep the pressure on throughout, but Morse was able to maintain the lead. Maynard retired on lap fourteen, leaving Burgess in sole posession of second place. Josh Parker and Donny Burgess entertained the crowd with a spirited battle for third, with Parker in the spot at the finish. Justin Hall drove his Ford Thunderbird to a solid fifth place.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Cole Burgess, Josh Parker, Donny Burgess, Justin Hall, Zack Kriner, Josh Vanderpool, Bobby Maynard, Tim Perham.
Heat: Donny Burgess
Coming into the night’s races, Jake Maynard held a slim nineteen point advantage over Keith Jack Lamphere as the points season winds down. Both driver’s stepped up and put their best effort on. Both drivers recorded third place finishes in their qualifying races, and the stage was set for the twenty lap NAPA Auto Parts main event. Maynard took the lead at the first lap, with Brad Sites tight to his rear bumper. Lamphere fought his way through the pack and by the fifth lap, he was solidly in third, with the top three in a tight group. Lamphere got by Sites on the fourteenth lap, and challenged for the top spot on every corner. A caution flag on lap eighteen changed everything, as on the restart, Maynard’s car stumbled momentarily, Lamphere shot to the bottom and led the way past the flagstand. Maynard settled for second at the finish, with Keith Jack recording his third feature win in a row in his quest to unseat the defending champion. Sites crossed third, with Eddie Sites fourth and Ray McClure rounding out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Keith Jack Lamphere, Jake Maynard, Brad Sites, Eddie Sites, Ray McClure, Mark Griffin, Doug Lantz, Gary Lamphere, Keith Lamphere, Harry Ely, J.W. Lamphere, A.J. Hunsinger
Heats: Keith Lamphere, J.W. Lamphere
Chad Homan made his first start at The Hill back on June 26, and since then the northern New York pilot has made Victory Lane his home, this night scoring his fifth feature win in a row in the growing Crate Late Model class. John Waters made the over two hour haul to the track and provided stiff competition, but had to settle for second, closely followed by Brian Knowles in his third trip to the speedway. Points leader Darin Horton recorded a strong fourth and dirt track rookie Mike Epler recorded a respectable fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Chad Homan, John Waters, Brian Knowles, Darin Horton, Mike Epler, Steve LaBarron, Ernie Martin, Joe Lane
Heat: Chad Homan
The points battle in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders is also a close one with A.J. Lane leading Larry Colton by eleven points. Lane and Colton both won their heats, and were ready for the final feature of the night. Scott Bump set the early pace, with Lane slipping by on the fifth circuit. Colton moved to second two laps later, and the battle was on. Lane held off every challenge, improving on his two second place finishes in the previous weeks by taking the win. Colton, who won last week, settled for second. Anton Smith, in only his second start of 2020 at The HILL , grabbed the third spot on the nineteenth lap, with Bump holding on to fourth. Zach Bruce finished fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: A.J.Lane, Larry Colton, Anton Smith, Scott Bump, Zach Bruce, Mike Navone, Eric Ellsworth, Billy Groover, Kevin Garland, Brett Neally, Shane Rockwell, Brett Gleason, Andrew Collins, Shawn Gowin, Trevor Belcher, Randy Mathews.
Heats: Larry Colton, A.J. Lane
With sponsorship from WOC Energy, The Hill will be back in action this coming Friday, August 21, with a full schedule for all seven divisions. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the first of September. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from their vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
