Late surge pushes NEB past Athens

ATHENS — The Athens softball team kept it close through the first six innings, but Northeast Bradford erupted for nine runs in the seventh to beat the Lady Wildcats 11-1 on Monday.
NEB struck first in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Emily Susanj.
Thailey Franklin added an RBI single in the third to make it a 2-0 game.
Caydence Macik cut the Athens deficit in half with a solo homer — her third in two games — in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Three of NEB’s first four batters reached base to start the seventh, and two straight bases-loaded walks made the score 4-2.
Kelsea Moore brought in two more runs with an RBI single to give the Lady Panthers a commanding 6-2 lead, and they proceeded to add five more runs.
NEB racked up seven hits in the inning and 12 in the game.
Melanie Shumway tallied three hits and an RBI, while Susanj added two hits and two RBI for the Lady Panthers.
Moore and Mikayla Post each had one hit and two RBI, and Franklin tacked on another two hits and one RBI.
Franklin was also the winning pitcher. She allowed four hits and one run while fanning six in a complete-game performance.
Jules Pack led Athens with two hits, Aliyah Butler had one, and Macik had one hit and one RBI on the homer.
Both teams return to the field at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as Athens will host Towanda and NEB will travel to Cowanesque Valley.
NP-L 16, Sayre 1
LIBERTY — The Sayre softball team fell 16-1 against North Penn-Liberty on Monday.
The Mounties took a 6-0 lead in the first, and Sayre got on the board in the second when Aliyah Rawlings hit an RBI single to score Abby McGaughey.
Rawlings and McGaughey were responsible for Sayre’s two hits in the game.
Payton Chapel led NP-L with two hits and two RBI, and was also the winning pitcher.
Sayre will be back in action on the road against Canton, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.