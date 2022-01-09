ROME — The Wyalusing boys basketball team went on a 17-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to close out a 51-34 victory over Northeast Bradford on Saturday afternoon.
Up until the fourth quarter, Wyalusing struggled to convert scoring chances on offense. Wyalusing uncharacteristically went one for 12 on three point attempts and shot 58% on two-points attempts.
“We couldn’t get a shot to go and we knew they would have a lot of energy and a nice crowd,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said. “Once they made some shots I thought Northeast played really inspired and I thought we played hard but we just couldn’t make any shots.”
Northeast Bradford boasted an impressive crowd for a Saturday afternoon and they created tension in the first quarter.
Neither team fully settled into the game and good defense from both sides resulted in a 10-8 lead for Wyalusing after the first quarter. The game was played at a blistering pace and there were no fouls committed to break up the flow of the game.
In the second quarter, Wyalusing utilized its speed, forced turnovers, and went on a nice run to take a 20-12 lead after Grady Cobb and Blake Morningstar steal and scores.
The game could of slipped away but after a Northeast Bradford timeout, Dillion Donnelly delivered a three pointer to get the crowd and his team back in the game.
Isaiah Way converted one of his free throws and Mornigstar scored another layup, extending Wyalusing’s lead to 23-17.
Once again with their back against the wall, the Panthers clawed back. Josh Stanton hit a three pointer to cut Wyalusing’s lead to 23-20.
Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald scored a turnaround buzzer beater from the baseline to make it 25-21 in favor of Wyalusing at halftime.
At the 5:09 mark of the third quarter, Joe Stanton scored a three pointer to put Northeast Bradford up 28-26, which was the Panthers first lead since leading 4-2 in the first quarter.
Way silenced the hostile crowd going back the other way and scoring a three pointer himself to put Wyalusing back on top 29-28.
Northeast Bradford outscored Wyalusing 11-6 and led 32-31 after the third quarter.
Cobb and Mornigstar scored back-to-back baskets to put Wyalusing up 38-34 in the fourth quarter forcing a Panthers timeout with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
Northeast Bradford missed a costly layup out of the timeout and the momentum shifted. Cobb went down and scored an and-one layup to make the score 41-34 and essentially put the game out of reach.
“The shooting has plagued us all year,” Northeast Bradford coach Paul Burgert said. “I don’t think any team plays harder than we do and we are becoming an elite defensive team, but we cannot sustain offensive runs.”
The Panthers would not score again in the game and the Rams cruised home to victory.
“We just stuck with the game plan and then we finally started making a few shots and our guys have executed a lot better in the fourth quarter than we did last year so that was a positive for us, Keyes said. “
Mornigstar scored 19 points and dominated on the glass, finishing with eight offensive rebounds and four defensive rebounds.
Cobb finished with 15 points, four steals, and seven rebounds.
“He (Cobb) has played in a lot of big games and he has been playing a lot better,” Keyes said. “He didn’t shoot the ball great to start the year but he has really stepped up in the last couple of games.”
Way scored 11 points and grabbed six boards.
Dan Seeley was the leading scorer for Northeast Bradford finishing with 10 points.
Sophomore guard Josh Stanton is emerging as an impressive talent for Northeast Bradford. Stanton scored eight points and showed several glimpses of playmaking capability on the court.
“he is blossoming into a pretty darn good point guard and he did a great job at controlling the temp tonight,” Burgert said. “He pushed it when he needed to, slowed it down when we needed it, and he did great at keeping the ball.”
Wyalusing is back in action on Wednesday, traveling to face Canton at 7:30 p.m.
“I definitely think we are starting to get better and we still have a long way to go, but hopefully we will continue to hit our stride towards the end of the season” Keyes said.
Northeast Bradford also plays next on Wednesday, hosting North Penn-Liberty at 7:30 p.m.
“I am very optimistic with our team and we are mostly young so I think that this team has a bright future,” Burgert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.