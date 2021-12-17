WELLSBORO — Canton had Wellsboro right where they wanted them. Trailing by two, Wellsboro star big man Liam Manning was already on the bench with two fouls, and with 4:58 remaining in the 2nd quarter, last year’s Daily Review Defensive Player of the Year Darryn Callahan picked up his second foul, sending him to the bench. It was Canton’s time to make a run. Instead, Wellsboro did, closing the half on a 13-6 run en route to a 59-45 NTL Boys’ Basketball crossover win in Wellsboro Thursday evening.
“We did not take advantage of that (situation),” Canton coach Brock Kitchen said. “That’s something we’ve gotta be able to do when teams go to their bench and we have their starters in.”
It was the Wellsboro role players and bench that responded in a big way.
“I can’t say enough about the lift that Drew Manning and Cameron Brought gave us during that time,” Hornet Coach Steve Adams said. “I thought they came in and made some plays.”
After Wellsboro’s Conner Adams started the game off with a corner three, scoring was a slog for the first part of the opening frame. But a quick five-point burst on a three and steal and layup by Canton all-stater Isiaiah Niemczyk put Canton up 7-3.
Wellsboro tied it up at 7 on back-to-back off-ball cuts to the basket by Callahan that he finished for layups, then back to back buckets by Canton’s Cooper Kitchen and Weston Bellows put Canton up 11-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. Wellsboro finished strong, though, and scored the last five points of the quarter on baskets from Liam Manning and Callahan, before Hayes Campbell ended the quarter with a foul shot to bring the score to 12-11 after the first period.
Campbell scored off a putback to start the second quarter, before three straight Caiden Williams points tied the game at 14. After a Hornet hoop, Weston Bellows tied the game at 16 at the midway point of the second quarter, setting up Wellsboro’s aforementioned run.
Wellsboro sharpshooter Peyton McClure knocked down a triple and followed it up on the next defensive possession with a steal that he turned into a layup. Niemczyk scored in transition to make it 21-18, before a putback by Drew Manning put the lead back to five with 1:17 left in the frame. On Wellsboro’s next offensive possession, Cameron Brought drop stepped to his right, drawing a foul and made the layup. He made the foul shot to bring the Wellsboro lead to 26-18, before a great stepback midrange jumper by Niemczyk with eleven seconds left made it 26-20. Canton made a crucial mistake at the end of the half by fouling McClure on a desperation three-point shot. McClure, who shot over 90% from the foul line last year, made all three to put Wellsboro up 29-20 at half.
Canton fought back all game, though, and the beginning of the second half was no exception. Four quick points by Cooper Kitchen brought Canton to within five, before a Liam Manning layup put Wellsboro back up seven.
After a slow start against Montoursville, where he only had fifteen points, and a first half against Canton where he scored only two, Manning reminded people why he was the league’s premier big man last year, and he had seventeen second-half points Thursday night.
“It was hard for me (to sit with fouls in the first half),” Manning said. “The second half was going to be different and I was going to score every chance I could get.”
That’s what he did. He scored the next two Hornet possessions, the second of those drawing Canton center Caiden Williams’ third foul, and Wellsboro led 35-24 before a wonderful Niemczyk drive and finish with the ensuing foul shot brought the lead back to eight.
Manning added another bucket off of a fancy post move, and Adams,Campbell and Callahan added buckets to give Wellsboro the largest lead of the game at 43-27 with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter, forcing a Canton timeout.
Canton would respond again, though, and buckets by Kitchen and Niemczyk cut Wellsboro’s lead to 12 going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter did not start how the Warriors wanted it to as on the opening Hornet possession, Williams picked up his fourth foul. Campbell split the two foul shots, and then after Wellsboro secured the miss on the second shot, Campbell found himself alone on the baseline and put it in for two more to quickly put Wellsboro up fifteen again, 46-31.
Once again, Canton would not quit. Niemczyk had five straight points, and Bellows made a layup to cut the lead all the way back down to eight, before a Callahan basket, Manning layup, and a Manning bucket and the foul put the lead back up to fifteen with 3:08. Manning pumped his fist in jubilation towards a packed Hornet student section, the relief of finally finishing around the rim after his slow start overcoming him.
“It feels so good to have the crowd back in it,” Manning said. “When we get the crowd fired up, that’s when we play the best.”
Niemczyk responded with an exclamation point of his own as he converted a bucket-and-foul opportunity and Bellows added a layup to cut the Hornet lead to 53-53 with 2:36 to go. But, once again Manning converted an and-one opportunity to put the game away, and Wellsboro won 59-45.
“There were some points in the third quarter where we didn’t get some loose balls or some rebound where they jumped a little higher and got there a little quicker,” Coach Kitchen said. “It wasn’t due to lack of effort. We just don’t have our basketball legs yet.”
Canton was led by Niemczyk’s 26 points. Kitchen added 10, Bellows had 6, and Williams had 3.
Wellsboro was led by Manning’s 19. Campbell and McClure had 8 each, Adams had 7, Brought had 5 and Manning had 2.
Wellsboro improves to 2-0 and they will be back in action Saturday afternoon on the road against undefeated North Penn-Liberty with a noon JV start. Canton falls to 3-1 and is back in action Saturday at home against Athens with a 6 p.m. JV start.
