With the cross country season behind us, it is now time to look back and recognize some of the region’s best.
The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region team recognizes some of the best runners in the region, which with no cross country in New York this fall was all Pennsylvania teams.
For the girls the runner of the year is Emma Bronson of Athens. Her time at states was faster than any other NTL runner, and she would have easily made the state field in Class A. But, with a reduced state field this year, and running AA, she just missed a trip to Hershey.
Two-sport star Melanie Shumway of NEB, who was a state medalist as a freshman, while also playing soccer, is the newcomer of the year.
Jim Schools and the Wyalusing coaching staff is coaching staff of the year and Carrie Claypool of Sayre is comeback runner of the year after an injury cost her last season.
The first team is Bronson, Shumway, Claypool; lilly DePew of Troy; Julia DeCamp of Wellsboro and Catherine Brown and Kayla Beebe of Wyalusing.
The second team is the Rams’ Sierra Allen and Madison Patton; Troy’s Sydney Taylor; Julia Colton and Rachel Kingsley; Athens’ Thea Bentley; Havah Simcox of Wellsboro and McKenna Cary of CV.
The rookie team is Shumway, DePew, Bentley, Taylor Brennan of Towanda; Cailyn Conklin of Athens; Kassandra Kerin of Wyalusing; Cary and Kenzie Hickok of Canton.
After a state medalist season for the Rams, Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing was runner of the year. His brother Elezar Laudermilch is the newcomer of the year, while Justin Hiduk is the comeback runner of the year. One year after battling injuries at the end of the season for the Rams, Hiduk came back in dominating fashion this year.
Athens coaching staff, led by Mike Bronson, is the coaching staff of the year.
The first team is Zion Laudermilch, Hiduk; Seth Neal of CV; Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield and Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline and Connor Dahl of Athens.
The second team is Owen Cummings of CV; Norman Strauss of NEB; Michael Skipper of Canton; Jayden Wise of Towanda; Elezar Laudermilch of Wyalusing; Owen Williams and Seth Seymour of Troy and Clayton Petlock of Wyalusing.
The rookie team is Elezar Laudermilch of Wyalusing; Strauss; Eric McGee and Nate Spencer of Towanda; Josh Stoddard of Wyalusing and Troy’s Lance Heasley and Trevon Teribury.
