HERSHEY — Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing and Wylausing’s Zion Laudermilch earned medals in the Class A boys race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Laudermilch placed 12th with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds to capture his second state medal.
“I was really hoping to come back and repeat it this year, so I’m really thankful,” he said. “It feels different, being my last year, but it does feel really good.”
Laudermilch said his approach was simply to push hard from start to finish.
“I knew I had to start out fast enough — because at states everybody goes out real fast — and just work through the hills,” he said. “I wanted to push myself to the limit. I’m thankful for how I ran.”
As the final stretch approached, another medal was in sight, but not obtained yet.
“I just wanted to finish strong. I was like ‘I just have to nail this down,’” Laudermilch said. “I knew there were lots of guys on my tail, so I just worked up to the guy in front of me and tried to pass him.”
While Laudermilch had a somewhat comfortable finish, Dewing had to wait in agony while final results were verified.
A sprint to the line and a photo finish would determine who finished 25th and medaled, and who would barely miss out.
“I was pretty sure I got 26th and had lost it by fractions of a second,” Dewing said. “I was glad with my race, I just didn’t know how it turned out.”
Once results were finalized, a pleasant surprise awaited for the NEB freshman.
“Coach came up to me and he had this big smile on his face and I was like, ‘nuh-uh,’” he said. “He walks up and said I got 25th by fractions of a second and I just fell on the ground. It was crazy.”
Dewing’s time of 17:30.8 was a slim .01 seconds ahead of the 26th-place runner.
NEB’s Ryan Jones finished 194th with a time of 19:42.
Eleazer Laudermilch was the second finisher for Wyalusing, coming in 134th with a time of 18:58.
Clayton Petlock (184th, 19:30), Jeremy Clouser (121th, 19:36) and Landon Kaufman (215th, 20:20) rounded out the top five for the Rams.
Kayla Beebe led the way for the Wyalusing girls, finishing 68th and clocking a 21:56.
Laina Beebe was next for the Lady Rams in 99th place with a time of 22:34.
Madison Patton (170th, 24:08), Kacey Kerin (182nd, 24:29) and Faith Laudermilch (218th, 25:41) completed the top five for the Wyalusing girls.
The NEB girls were led by Gracelyn Laudermilch, who finished 53rd with a time of 21:37.
Melanie Shumway was next for NEB in 62nd with a 21:53.
Lilah Hughes (69th, 21:58), Amelia Kapr (138th, 23:23) and Cora Franklin (232nd, 26:53) made up the rest of the NEB girls top five.
The Troy boys were represented by Lance Heasley, who finished 211th in 20:07, and Seth Seymour, who was 216th with a 20:22.
Alyssa Parks competed for the Troy girls, finishing 100th with a time of 22:34.
Towanda’s Taylor Brennan placed 227th with a time of 26:30.
Nate Spencer and Eric McGee were on hand for the Towanda boys.
Spencer finished 206th in 19:53 and McGee was 230th with a 20:58.
Emma Bronson, Sara Bronson and Matt Gorlsine competed for Athens in Class AA.
Sara Bronson was 99th with a time of 21:39 and Emma Bronson finished 115th with a 21:53.
Gorsline ran an 18:28 to finish 142nd.
