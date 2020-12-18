For Cross Country all-stars we are doing something extra this year. Something different, and elite.
Along with The Daily & Sunday Review’s All-Region team, we are adding a Super Eight team.
This team includes a captain, and seven other runners.
What is a little unique is that the team isn’t boys and girls. It is the best of both.
It is the eight most elite runners in the region, boys and girls combined.
Let’s start with the captain.The captain is Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing.
Laudermilch was unbeaten in the dual meet season, he finished third at districts and he was the only NTL runner to bring home a state medal.
What’s more, you won’t find a harder worker, or better kid, than Laudermilch. He constantly encourages his teammates, and also leads with all the hard work he puts in.
There are four other boys on the Super Eight team.
The other four boys on the team are Connor Dahl of Athens; Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk; Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield and Seth Neal of CV.
Hiduk was a constant right behind his teammate in many meets this year, while Dahl was the top districts finisher for an unbeaten Athens team. Dahl would have made states in AA if the field size hadn’t changed this year.
Neal was a force in dual meets this year.
Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield didn’t get to run at districts after his school didn’t allow travel out of the area for postseason events, but he had a strong season all around.
Athens’ Emma Bronson was the runner-up to be captain of the team. She was a force all season for Athens, and is a runner to watch next year as she will try and make AA states.
Melanie Shumway is the only newcomer on the Elite 8. The Panthers freshman made states in her first year of varsity running.
Catherine Brown has had a strong career for the Rams and she is the third girl on the Elite 8 squad.
Just missing the cut for the boys were Kyle Anthony and Matt Gorsline of Athens. Both finished ahead of Neal at districts, but behind him at other times in the year. Both were first-team All-Region performers. Just missing the cut for the girls was Carrie Claypool of Sayre. Coming off an injury, she was a force at times this year for Sayre, beating Brown in a dual meet. However, Brown came on really strong to end the year in the postseason. Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe and Lilly DePew of Troy also had big years and were strongly considered for this team as well.
