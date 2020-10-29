A year ago Wyalusing had the top two finishers at the District 4, Class A Cross Country Championships.
While both Alex Patton and Kemuel Laudermilch have graduated, the Rams again have a pair of runners who figure to be near the top of the pack at districts.
Things are a bit different this year as the championships will be at Warrior Run High School, on a course behind the school.
The four races will be a lot more staggered in time this year as the first race is the Class A girls at 9 a.m., followed by A boys at 10:30 a.m. The AA girls run at noon and the AA boys take off at 1:30 p.m.
This year just the top team and five individuals who aren’t on that team go to states in each class, except AA girls that allows six individuals.
While Kemuel Laudermilch graduated after finishing as the runner-up last year, behind teammate Patton, his younger brother is one of the favorites this season.
Zion Laudermilch, along with teammate Justin Hiduk, figure to be in the mix in the boys’ Class A race, along with Port Halabar and Evan Laudednslager of South Williamsport and Hughesville’s Hunter Foust, along with Bloomsburg’s Josh Woodley.
A year ago Zion wasn’t running with the top few in District 4, but a lot has changed over the past year.
“I ran like 5-6 days a week, every week,” Laudermilch said. “I have been training for the last like 22 months, all the way since I started running. Quarantine actually helped some because it gave me more time. For some people i know if they didn’t have practice it was discouraging, it was hard to get out there because it was their makeup. But, I’m the type that likes to run alone so it was kind of invigorating because I have extra time to train and get better.
With no invites this year, and no track and field last spring, Laudermilch knows some runners may not have seen a lot of him in a while.
“I want to give Hunter Foust a great race at districts. I feel like they haven’t seen me. I feel like Port Hablar and him and Evan Laudenslager are kind of the top kids, but I feel like I will come up and give them a good race.”
For Zion this year is a lot different not having his brother and Patton in front of him.
“It’s a ton different,” he said. “You are so used to those guys in front of you and pacing off of them. It was so great last year having Kem and Alex. This year we don’t have them so you have to adjust. It’s a lot different, but I like the role.”
It’s also different not having an older brother at home pushing him and motivating him to go out and run.
Now, Zion knows it’s his job to help push his younger brothers and motivate them.
“You definitely have to have more initiative to get out there and run,” Laudermilch said. “It helps having younger siblings and you want to be an example for them and help them want to get out there and run.”
The Rams won the District 4 title as a team this year.
Now, they face a tough test against teams like South and Hughesville if they want to repeat.
But, Zion knows that the Rams aren’t giving up their crown without a fight.
“We lost our top three, so they may think oh, they are out of the picture, but no we aren’t we are coming on strong,” Laudermilch said “I have my brother (younger brother) with me and that helps a lot to.
“Something we really like this year, our top seven is really good. If our fifth guy is having a bad day someone can step up and we have people that can push each other and make each other better.”
Having Patton and his brother to learn from last year made Zion a better runner.
“Under their leadership it was crazy and it helped me grow a lot on character and my relationship with the lord,” Zion said. “Having those people above me speaking into my life helped me a lot be more disciplined in life and being a better person in the community.”
While his brother was second at districts, Zion hopes to compete for a title this year himself.
There is some competitiveness between all the kids in the Laudermilch family.
“My brother is running for college,” he said. “He has a time trial, I’m running a race, we see who was faster.
“They (his siblings) will look and say when you were in sixth grade you ran this time, now I can beat that. My parents are great, both of them are athletes, they push us all a lot.”
CLASS A GIRLS
The Rams will be looking to repeat as girls champions this year, while their biggest threat will likely be the same team they edged out last year, Troy.
The two teams have been the top teams in the NTL the past two seasons.
For Wyalusing Catherine Brown, Kayla Beebe, Sierra Allen, Madison Patton and Carina Beebe make up their top five most races.
for Troy freshman Lilly Depew has had a big year, along with Sydney Taylor, Julia Colton, Rachel Kingsley and McKenzi Bellinger.
For a while it looked like NEB wouldn’t be running at districts.
Now, they are back and Melanie Shumway will be a big threat to make it to states, along with Sayre’s Carrie Claypool.
Canton’s Sara Saar and Camille McRoberts and Towanda’s Eliza Fowler are among other top runners.
Carolien Fletcher of Mt. Carmel, Kennedy Marsh of Mt. Carmel and Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia are among the top threats outside the NTL.
For Wyalusing, it was a different year as they didn’t have invites, and weren’t able to get the same competition during the season.
“It was really difficult,” Carina Beebe said. “I know some of us struggled early in the season just trying to reach our full potential, because we just dint’ have that push from other people in the NTL. We had to create it ourselves.
“It was really hard mentally, but we kept thinking and trying to prepare ourselves mentally. And, we kept thinking even if we can’t race invites we are going to do workouts and other things to simulate that race setting.”
For a while the team also didn’t get to run against Troy as they were shut down, but they did get to finish the regular season with them.
“It really is a great opportunity because it’s getting us ready,” Kayla Beebe said.
“It’s someone that will push us and make us stronger in the postseason,” Carina said.
The odd season made the runners appreciate each race they got.
“Every race we were like this is a gift, we get to run, not we have to run.”
One of the challenges for every runner this year is that this year people have not seen a lot of the competition from other parts of the district, because there were no invites.
“It’s really hard, but you just have to expect the unexpected,” Carina said. “You just have to try and respond during the race.”
Class AA
The biggest threat among area teams in AA is Athens.
For the boys the team was the top boys’ team in the NTL this year and they feature runners Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony.
CV’s Seth Neal and Owen Cummings also would be runners to watch in AA.
Team wise Lewisburg is the defending team champion, led by Jacob Hess, and they will be the team to beat again.
For the girls Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Danville and Selisngrove are all threats to win titles, while Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani is a top returning runner in the class.
Athens’ Emma Bronson is the top local runner to watch in AA girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.