WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team faced off against Towanda in an early 10 a.m. game, but the Lady Rams did not look tired winning 5-0 in emphatic fashion yesterday in Wyalusing.
Layla Botts led the way for the Lady Rams scoring four goals. Dakota Hugo scored the other goal and Olivia Haley contributed the only assist.
Wyalusing scored two goals within the first 15 minutes securing control over the game. Both of the first goals came from Botts pressuring Towanda defenders and capitalizing off defensive mistakes.
The defensive errors compiled for the Lady Black Knights. Towanda conceded two penalty kicks and an own goal attributing to the three other goals.
Wyalusing had 22 shots on net. Pearl O’Connor was stellar in net for the Lady Rams stopping all 13 Towanda shot attempts.
Wyalusing lost 2-1 to North East Bradford on Thursday. Wyalusing Head coach Gary Haley acknowledged after the loss that one of the biggest problems for his team was controlling the midfield. Haley spent Friday’s practice emphasizing the need to control the midfield.
The message paid dividends for Wyalusing. The Lady Black Knight defenders were put under pressure and never had any clear entry passes into the heart of the midfield, instead sending balls over the top in hopes of finding an attacker’s feet. Chasing the ball led to several Towanda players becoming fatigued by the second half.
Towanda only had two substitutes compared to the seven of Wyalusing. It was a humid morning and the Wyalusing coaching staff took advantage of their depth constantly rotating girls to keep everyone fresh.
Wyalusing improved to 5-2 on the season and is right back in action on Monday traveling to play Milville at 4 p.m. Towanda hosts Athens on Tuesday Sep. 28 at 6 p.m.
