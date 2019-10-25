BLOOMSBURG — Since he was a freshman Wyalusing’s Alex Patton had dreamed of being the District IV, Class A boys’ cross-country individual champion.
On Thursday that dream came true as Patton (16:40) broke the tape with a little smile on his face to take home first place.
He had a lot of reason to smile as the Rams were able to repeat as team champions thanks to a 1-2-4 finish and taking four of the top eight spots. With the girls winning their race it’s the first time both teams are district champions in the same year and the second time both teams will be going to states in the same season.
“I’ve been gunning for it for the past four years so every year I thought I had a chance,” said Patton. “This year I had the best opportunity.”
He and teammate Kemuel Laudermilch (16:49) ran most of the race together to go first and second before Patton pulled away down the stretch.
Laudermilch took third last year so a bronze and a silver at districts is pretty good in just two years of running.
“I don’t think my uncle has ever done that,” he said about his friendly rivalry with former NEB standout Ethan Laudermilch.
The big surprise was at four as Logan Newton used a huge surge late to move up three spots and take fourth in 17:13.
“I’m excited about that,” said Newton. “I didn’t expect to do that well today. I just pushed myself.”
Zion Laudermilch (17:29) locked won eighth place and was the second highest sophomore finisher.
“I feel pretty good for my first year,” said the newcomer.
However, it was the return of Caleb Stoddard (18:54), who finished 21st, that clinched the team title for them.
This was Stoddard’s first race in a month but he was able to gut it out just when his team needed him the most.
“It hurt a lot today because I haven’t run in so long,” he said. “I’m feeling it today.”
The team title was basically a tri-meet between Wyalusing, Hughesville and South Williamsport. The three teams accounted for the first 13 spots and 14 of the top 15.
On the strength of their 1-2-4 finish Wyalusing had just 36 places followed by Hughesville (42) and South Williamsport (49).
“It was a lot closer than we would have liked,” Ram coach Jim Schools said. “But our number five Justin (Hiduk) is out (hurt). Our six and seven were hurt up until today so it was kind of iffy there but I figured the top four would do their job and that would put us in a good position. And Caleb stepped up good as a number five and sealed it for us.”
Without Stoddard’s performance the Rams wouldn’t have won despite having their top four in the top eight.
“I just wanted to do the best I can and help the team out as much as I can,” said Stoddard. “Do what I need to do.”
It looked like it was Wyalusing’s race to lose from the start as Patton and Kemuel front ran together, something they’d done all season.
“Our mind set was just run like we did all season,” explained Kemuel.
During dual meets they would come across the line together — sometimes four at a time — but an invitational like this gave them a chance to push each other.
“The last two to three races we’ve really got a chance to push each other and see where we are against each other,” remarked Patton.
He credits competition from his running buddies the past few years for his success.
“Without teammates like Kevin (Heeman) and now Kem I don’t think anybody could hit their peak,” he said.
It’s not just he and Kem, Logan and Zion typically run together during races as well.
“In all our workouts and stuff we always have a partner to go with,” said Patton. “That’s what’s really nice. Most teams will have a really good kid and the next group of kids are tight but with me and Kem, it’s usually us in workouts, and then Logan and Zion. That just helps bring the whole thing together.”
Kemuel, who just started cross-country last year, believes that competition is how he’s come so far, so fast.
“Having someone that high in the state, both of us that caliber of runner,” he explained. “Every practice, every race were right there, pushing each other to do our best.”
Newton and Zion ran together until Newton pushed late, finishing hard with a grimace, something Wyalusing fans have been accustomed to seeing late in the season.
“I heard the coaches saying just run my same pace and I can catch up to them,” he said. “I got up to each of them but I felt like they were going too slow so I just kept pushing forward.”
His performance brought a big smile to his coach’s face.
“That was big,” said Schools. “I said this over and over again — Logan is the key to our team. How he runs is how the team runs. He put together a good race. He was closing in on the kid from Hughesville — Hunter Foust — a little bit longer I think he would have had him, too.”
He also enjoys having a running buddy.
“It’s really good for both of us to run together,” Newton said. “Today I just felt like could go a little harder but he’s an awesome running partner.”
Zion was happy to see Newton finish strong.
“I was hoping to race it out at the end but I lost him a little bit,” he said. “I’m glad that he beat me. For most of the year he’d been behind me so now I have my sights on him. I’ll see what I can do at states.”
The top non-Wyalusing NTL runner was Towanda’s Eric Lauber (18:24), who took 14th. He was the only non Ram, Mountaineer or Spartan in the top 15.
Troy’s Aaron Manley (18:37) was 17th with NEB duo Dylan Brown (18;46) and Kyle Davenport (18:49) in 19th and 20th.
Panther Jehiel Dewing (18:57) was 22nd as Canton’s Michael Skipper (19:01) came in 23rd. Rounding out locals in the top 25 was NEB’s Luke Tice (19:22) in 25th.
The Panthers (128) were fourth followed by Towanda (188) in seventh, Troy (223) in eighth, Canton (226) in ninth, Sullivan County (254) in 10th and Wellsboro (292) in 11th.
Now the Rams will get ready for the PIAA Championships next Saturday as they shoot for a podium spot — top two — amidst some stiff competition.
“We’re going to assume we’re going to get Justin back,” Schools said. “He’s been working very hard on the elliptical, pool workouts, bicycle and doing a lot on his own.”
Wyalusing was second at the PIAA Foundation Race — 12 points behind winners Winchester Thurston — and has been ranked second in the state all year.
Schools expects it to be them, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Cranberry and Jenkintown vying for the team title.
“Any of those five teams can take first and second,” he said.
Individually Patton and Kemuel have high expectations after medaling a year ago.
“We’re going for top five,” said Patton. “Last year we finished seventh and eighth so we’re definitely going for top five.”
This will be the fourth time in the last two years that they will be running on the course so they know how to approach it.
“I would like to go out close to a 5-flat mile because of the terrain at states,” said Kemuel. “The last two miles are hilly so I’m going to go faster and maintain and stay with the top group.”
While they have their sights set very high it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see Newton and Zion coming close to the top 25, either.
Newton was pain free at districts and Zion, disappointed with his time, is motivated to end the year strong.
“Hitting my PR at states,” he said. “Definitely.”
