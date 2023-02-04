When you do anything for over 50 years, as I have hunting and fishing, you tend to learn a little. I’ve done that thanks to some wonderful mentors, notably a couple uncles, and also by trial and error on my own. Mostly error. I’m still capable each hunting and fishing season of making a new blunder, but that’s just part of the game.
In the interest of helping accelerate the learning curve for hunters and anglers reading this, and maybe helping renew their joy in our sports, here are a few tips:
• Scent control is important in deer hunting, especially during archery season. But getting your face washed by two Labrador retrievers as you tie your boots and get ready to head out the door to your stand doesn’t qualify as scent control.
• Spring gobbler season is a marathon, not a sprint. By late May, you’ll know you’ve hunted hard and given it your best shot if you show up one morning at your hunting spot, only to learn you’ve left your shotgun at home.
• Before you head out on your deer or turkey hunt, always, and I mean always, make one more trip to the bathroom.
• When you go trout fishing, always try to support the local fly shop by stopping in and purchasing a few flies ahead of the evening hatch. Which ones? Look at the many bins, and the one that’s empty is the pattern you’ll need; that’s the one anglers have been using for success.
• This is a general tip, but I’ll be more specific. Don’t lock your keys in the truck when you’re pheasant hunting in a remote section of state game lands in eastern Bradford County. It will be cold, your dogs will be tired, and help will be a mile or two away at a farmhouse. And even in complete desperation you won’t be able to smash a side window of your truck with a big rock. Chances are pretty good it will just bounce off and hit you in the chest.
• You’ll no doubt come to have a favorite fishing lure or fly pattern, one you always turn to first and develop a confidence above all others. But chances are pretty good you’re catching more of your fish on that simply because you fish it most often, and it’s quite likely other options will be just as, or perhaps more effective. Be a bit more adaptable and willing to change tactics.
• It’s nice to have a fishing or hunting buddy, one you regularly turn to and have developed a certain comfort level that requires no need for constant chatter. But every once in a while, go solo. Be totally on your schedule. Play the radio loud en route. Sing. Talk to yourself. Or just go quietly.
• Buy the shotgun. Or fly rod. Or rifle. But especially, buy those pricey boots; you’ll be amazed to discover how your feet are supposed to feel, and your comfort level will enable you to log more miles in the field.
• It’s a real thrilll hearing the thunderous gobble of a longbeard on a beautiful May morning. But if you want to put a tag on one, sometimes less is more. Patience kills more turkeys than great calling. Trust your setup, call softly and sporadically, and you’ll be amazed at what tiptoes silently into shooting range.
• Often when you’re fly fishing on your favorite stretch of trout water, it doesn’t really matter what pattern you’re using. What you’ll really catch most of your fish on is a drag-free drift.
• Always carry a small garbage bag with you. Pick up the litter at fishing and hunting access spots and in the field. Even if the trash was tossed by non-sportsmen, it’s unsightly and, since it’s a hunting or fishing access spot, sportsmen will be tagged with the blame regardless of who the slob may have been.
• At least a couple times a year, fish a water you know little or even nothing about. Sure, you might get skunked, but if you’re casting in a beautiful environment chances are you’ll still enjoy yourself. And you never know: some real surprises lurk in some of these waters and you might discover a new hotspot. Don’t be afraid to explore.
• Take a kid – or an adult hunter or angler looking to see what it’s all about – hunting or fishing. Sometimes viewing our pastimes through their eyes can re-energize us and remind us of how to enjoy just being out there. And along the way I guarantee you’ll make some incredible memories, some of the best ever in your sporting life.
