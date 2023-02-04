When you do anything for over 50 years, as I have hunting and fishing, you tend to learn a little. I’ve done that thanks to some wonderful mentors, notably a couple uncles, and also by trial and error on my own. Mostly error. I’m still capable each hunting and fishing season of making a new blunder, but that’s just part of the game.

In the interest of helping accelerate the learning curve for hunters and anglers reading this, and maybe helping renew their joy in our sports, here are a few tips: