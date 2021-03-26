A year ago, the sports world was dark. Unless you liked Russian table tennis and the like, there were no live sports of note anywhere across the globe. And now, since anything can be watched on the internet, we went from having an entirely unconsumable amount of sports to watch to none at all, overnight. Even when we got sports back, slowly and steadily, it wasn’t the same.
And, boy, did I miss the same. So now, as we move into a spring season in local and national sports that is quickly accelerating towards normal, with fans at major league ballparks for opening day planned, and a great NCAA tournament causing all of us to lose a lot of money, it’s time to reflect on things I won’t take for granted ever again.
A Fall Masters was nice. It was better than no Masters Tournament at all, but it wasn’t the same. The Bermuda grass was not as green, the shade of Kelly green so pure you cannot possibly believe is real. That is, until you make the trip to the mecca of American golf yourself and see just how picture perfect the turf really is, not a blade out of place. I’ll never gloss over the beautiful Azealia bushes in full bloom behind the short 12th hole, framing one of the most picturesque yet fearsome shots in all of golf. And so, on the second week in April, I will soak in the scenery and the patrons, who will be back in attendance this year, and pray that never again will we have to experience Augusta National without either one.
And when first pitches are thrown out all across the country next week, I know one thing I won’t miss: cardboard cutouts. Was there anything more tacky during the entire last 12 months of sports than cardboard cutouts? As pointless as they were, though, they reminded us that we all wanted to be at the ballpark in some way, shape or form. I missed stale soft pretzels and overpriced beer. I won’t miss the Wilpons, who sold my beloved Mets after torturing the fanbase for two decade, and I will never take new owner Steve Cohen’s seemingly endless war chest for granted. That is, until we get swept by the Phillies for the first time in his tenure.
More than anything, though, I missed the fans. The area is full of great rivalries, and they just did not feel the same this year without fans. Troy and Canton played one of the finest football games in the storied history of their rivalry, and no one was there to see it. Bradford County wrestling matches felt more like a summer scrimmage than the high-stakes events they present themselves as every year. In a year full of upsets in NTL basketball, games such as Northeast Bradford over Wellsboro and Mansfield over Troy would have lived in even more lore if fans were able to pack the gyms like they usually do. Troy’s Ty Barrett put on one of the great scoring seasons in league history, a season that may not be remembered the same way because so few people got to see it. When Ethan VanNoy hit a late three for Troy to beat Wellsboro late in the season and take control of the NTL Large School race, a title they would capture just a few days later, I could only help but think how deafening the Troy Commons Building would be in normal times.
And when Towanda gave the Loyalsock Girls’ Basketball team all they could handle in the district semifinals, one could only wonder if a full house would have put the Lady Knights over the top.
All levels of sports, but especially small town high school sports are about community, but it simply did not feel like communities were there this year. I will never take overzealous parents and people who haven’t watched basketball since Kareem was known as Lew Alcindor making snide comments about area coaches for granted ever again.
The COVID-19 nightmare is not over. Thousands will die from this terrible disease this week. But, the light at the end of the tunnel is oh, so, bright. The power of a worldwide scientific community working together has mass produced effective vaccines at lightning speed. For those unlucky enough to contract COVID over a year into the pandemic, our treatments have drastically improved.
Major universities all over the country plan to pack their tailgate lots and stadiums for College Football in the fall. Locally, high school sports will be more or less normal this Spring with crowd restrictions likely not coming into play and many players being able to play unmasked.
I assume many of you are like me and have realized what we lost when the sports world went dark. My message to you is this: Get out, enjoy local sports, and rediscover your reason for the love of the game in the first place.
