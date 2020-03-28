After a stellar career at Waverly High School, senior Paige Lewis made her decision to play volleyball at DeSales University official on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs compete in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference at the Division III level.
“They have a really good volleyball program, and it’s also a hands on learning experience,” Lewis said about her choice to attend DeSales.
Lewis will major in Sports and Exercise Physiology.
As for playing at the next level, Lewis said she is most looking forward to the changes from the high school game.
“It’s going to be a different speed, different tempo, everything is going to be different,” she said. “I want to push myself and see what I can do. It’s definitely going to be different, but I think I can do it.”
Lewis, who plays the middle-hitter position, also played basketball and softball for the Lady Wolverines. She began playing volleyball in sixth grade, and started playing on the Waverly JV team in eighth grade.
In her senior season, she had 153 kills and 239 digs, both the most on the team.
“She’s very excited,” said Waverly volleyball coach Kesha Sinsabaugh. “She’s a good athlete that puts all her effort and energy into guaranteeing that she (is) the best and being successful.”
“Going on to play in college, coming from this area, is pretty big,” Sinsabaughadded. “I think she’s going to do amazing there. Watching her grow over the last five years has been great, and that she chose to go play there is even better.”
