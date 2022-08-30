MONTGOMERY — The Towanda girls tennis team fell 5-0 to Lewisburg in the consolation match of the Montgomery Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
At first singles, Jocelyn Stroud played hard, but ultimately fell to Lewisburg’s Grace Brackhart 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer fell 6-4, 6-4 to Katelyn Bars at second singles.
At third singles, Lewisburg’s Elsa Fellon topped Alyse Bass 6-1, 6-0.
Towanda’s first doubles team of Polina Goncharova and Katie Calaman fell 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 to the Lewisburg duo of Erin Lowthat and Vivian Vance.
At second doubles, the Towanda tandem of Emma Ackley and Maddie Blanchard fell to Bree Jun and Christina Zheng 6-0, 6-2.
Towanda will return to the courts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday for its home opener against Tunkhannock.
