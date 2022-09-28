WYALUSING — In a rematch of last year’s District IV Class AA championship game, the visiting North Penn-Liberty Mounties got some revenge as they swept the Wyalusing Rams 3-0 on Tuesday evening.
Liberty won the three sets 25-20, 25-20 and 25-13 to improve to 6-0 in NTL play.
“We were just flat ... We haven’t had anyone really hit quick at us out of the middle, so (we’ll need to make) some changes in there. We might have to make a hardcore lineup change to handle that in the next time around,” said Wyalusing coach Jennifer Newton.
Newton said her team will learn from the loss.
“I reminded them today, it’s scholastic volleyball. It’s not the end of the world, so we’ve got to come back and keep practicing,” she said. “We get a lot from this. I didn’t get much takeaway last week (from our matches). It was scrappy, we were playing well, but nothing really that I could hardcore go back into practice and work with. This (loss) I can work with.”
Liberty also swept the JV matches, 25-17 and 25-17.
Wyalusing will visit Northeast Bradford next Tuesday.
Editor’s Note: Wyalusing stats will be added to the online edition on Wednesday.
Williamson 3, Towanda 1
The host Williamson Warriors picked up a 3-1 win over Towanda on Tuesday.
Williamson won the first set 25-15 before Towanda took the second 25-16. The Warriors grabbed wins in the final two sets 25-21 and 25-15 to secure the victory.
Paige Manchester led Towanda with 14 kills, 20 digs, six blocks, six points and one assist.
Gracie Schoonover added 13 kills, four blocks and one dig, while Addy Maynard had 13 digs and 10 points and Shaylee Greenland chipped in 10 assists, six digs and four points.
Towanda also got eight digs, seven assists, six points, three kills and one block from Brea Overpeck, and Aziza Ismailova racked up 25 digs in the loss.
Also for the Knights, Jaslynnne Reynolds had six points and three digs; Winter Saxer had three blocks, three kills and two digs and Katelyn Williams finished with three blocks and two kills.
In JV action, Towanda fell 25-11, 25-4. Brooklyn Evans led the junior Knights with four digs and two kills.
Towanda will host Troy on Thursday.
Canton 3, Northeast Bradford 1
Northeast Bradford won the first set 25-17 before host Canton rattled off three straight wins — 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 — to secure the win on Tuesday.
Aislyn Williams led Canton with 18 digs, 11 points, 10 kills, four aces, four blocks and two assists.
Allyson Butcher dished out 25 assists, while racking up 25 digs, eight points and two aces for the Lady Warriors.
Canton would get 19 points, including three aces, from Jillaney Hartford, who also had 13 kills, seven digs, one block and one assist.
Also for the Warriors, Keri Wesneski finished with 16 points (two aces), 12 digs and six kills; Marissa Ostrander added 12 digs, 11 points, three aces and one kill; Kendall Kitchen chipped in 13 digs, nine points, six kills and three assists; and Chelsea Lehman finished with two kills, two digs and one block.
In JV action, Canton won the match 2-1.
NEB took the first set 25-15 before Canton won the next two 25-18 and 15-13.
Tara Gilbert led Canton with six aces, five kills, two digs and one assist, while Addilyn Pepper added 12 assists and a pair of aces, kills and digs and Charleigh Anders chipped in seven digs, four kills, two aces and one assist. Kendall Kitchen also had three aces and three digs in the win.
Editor’s Note: Stats from NEB were not available as of press time.
