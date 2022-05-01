Lister, Athens shut out Waverly

ATHENS — Waverly out-hit host Athens 4-2, but also hit three batters to one for the Wildcats. One of those hit batsmen proved to be the winning — and only — run to score in a very well-played high school baseball game that took a snappy 1:40 to play Saturday in the Border Brawl.
The run in Athens’ 1-0 win came in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Caleb Nichols wore a 1-1 pitch and headed to first. Waverly pitcher Ty Beeman, who made very few mistakes all day, balked Nichols to second and Cam Sullivan laced a hard single to center to send Nichols crossing the plate.
Another hit batsman loaded the bases for Athens with one out but Beeman induced a pair of well-struck fly balls that Waverly outfielders gobbled up for outs.
“Athens came out of the box really hard in the first inning, put a couple of things together and got that one run,” said Waverly Coach Kyle McDuffee. “We have to score a run to actually win a game. We just have to put out hits together and we didn’t get them together.
McDuffee continued to praise the efforts of the Wildcats.
“Athens played well,: said the Waverly coach. “I give a lot of credit to Lister on the mound. He threw a really good game.”
Waverly’s best opportunity to put a run on the board in the top of the second. Caden Hollywood worked his way on with a leadoff walk. After Lister recorded the first pout of the inning. Joey Tomasso singled to send Hollywood to second. With two gone, Lister plunked Isaiah Bretz to load the bases. Lister got out of the jam unscathed and Waverly only had runners at second twice after that.
Athens had one runner at third after a walk and a double band again in the sixth after a two-base error and a long fly ball. Neither amounted to anything, though, with Beeman shutting down the threat.
Athens Coach Charlie Havens never thought one run would be enough.
“We had opportunities in the first couple of innings and didn’t get anything in,” said Havens. “We have to come through there. Lister won the game for us.”
Lister was masterful, keeping Waverly hitters off balance all day. He allowed four scattered hits, walked two, hit one and fanned six in a complete-game stint.
Beeman also went the distance, allowing two hits, hitting three batters, walking two and striking out four.
“Ty threw a good game,” said McDuffee. “We can’t hang out heads we just have to go to the next game.”
“It was a great pitchers’ duel,” said Athens Coach Charlie Havens. Lister and Beeman were shutting everybody down.”
Karter Rude had a double for Athens and Sullivan had his RBI single.
Brennan Traub was the one Waverly batter Lister couldn’t get to. The senior had three of Waverly’s four hits. Bryce Bailey had the other.
