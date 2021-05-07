ATHENS — Mason Lister’s bat, and his arm, lifted the Athens Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Wellsboro in a key NTL large-school win.
Wellsboro entered the game with a two-game lead in the NTL standings. They now sit at 7-4 in the league, while Athens is 8-5 and NP-Mansfield is 7-5-1, while Wyalusing is 5-5 as the top four teams all sit within one game of each other in the loss column.
Mason Lister struck out five and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings to get the win. Cameron Sullivan got one out to get the save.
Lister hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to win the game for Athens.
In the sixth Karter Rude doubled and Caleb Nichols followed with a double to tie the game. With one out, Lister ripped a double off the top of the fence in left that won the game.
In the seventh Brock Hamblin singled and after Conner Adams hit into a fielder’s choice, Darryn Callahan walked to put two runners on.
Lister got a groundout, but Wellsboro took pitches in the inning to force him to 100 pitches, and he had to leave with one batter left.
Sullivan got Isaac Keane to fly out to left to end the game.
Sullivan had two hits, with a double, and an RBI and Rude had two hits, with a double, and scored two runs.
Nichols, Lister and Kaden Setzer all had doubles in the game. Nichols had an RBI and a run scored and Lister had the game-winning RBI.
Hamblin struck out four in a seven-hitter for Wellsboro.
Darryn Callahan hit his fifth home run of the season for the Hornets.
Cameron Brought, Keane, Blake Hamblin and Brock Hamblin had hits. Keane scored a run and Dylan Abernathy had an RBI.
NEB 8, CV 7, 8 innings
WESTFIELD — the eighth inning Nick Beers was hit by a pitch and stole second and scored the winning run on a Garrett Cooper double.
The Panthers got three hits from Cooper in the victory, with three RBI, two of the hits were doubles.
Brendon Allen, Joseph Stanton and Dillon Donnelly all had two hits for the Panthers. Stanton had a double and two RBI, with a run scored, while Allen had an RBI.
Clay Wiggins had a double and scored two runs and Collin Allis had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Nick Beers had a hit, an RBI and three runs scored and Lucas Crown scored a run.
Allis and Lucas Crown each struck out six in the game.
Tucker St. Peter and Mikey Sipps each had three hits for CV, both had doubles, and Sipps had two RBI and scored a run while St. Peter had an RBI and a run scored.
Caleb Morgan, Ben Cooper, Alex Monroe and Jordan Vargeson had two hits each.
Cooper, Morgan and Vargeson all scored runs in the game and Monroe had two RBI.
McGuire Painter and Julian
Francis each had hits and scored a run in the game.
NP-Mansfield 10, Towanda 4
MANSFIELD — The Tigers picked up a league win on Thursday as Noah Spencer got the win on the mound.
Spencer gave up three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Jake Evans got the save striking out two of the four batters he faced.
Logyn Choplosky had two hits, with a double and Spencer, Evans, Derek Litzelman, Bryan Bogaczyk and Hunter Thompson had hits.
Spencer and Litzelman each drove in two runs and Spencer scored three runs.
Owen Clark had two hits for Towanda and Will Pitcher had a hit. Evan Johnson scored two runs and Clark scored a run, while Alex Bowman scored a run.
Troy 9, Wyalusing 5
TROY — The Trojans scored six runs in the fourth in the win.
Caleb Binford had a double and scored a run and Justice Chimics scored a run.
Kory Schucker had three hits, with a double and two runs scored and Morgan Madigan had a hit and scored a run.
Gavin Cohick had two hits and scored a run and Lenny Reed had two hits, with Danny Hoppaugh scored a run and Camryn Harwick scored a run, while Evan Short had a hit and scored a run.
Hunter Moss had a double and scored a run for Wyalusing and Trehnon Hugo scored a run.
Blake Morningstar had two hits, with a double, and a run scored and Spencer Krewson scored a run, while Nick Kelly had a hit and scored a run.
