It may only be a toe in the water but there is now a Division I wrestling program in the south.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has made its debut. The first two dual meets resulted in losses (to Appalachian State and North Carolina). The new team is up and running.
Little Rock announced the team in 2018 and then named Neil Erisman as head coach. Erisman, who won a Big 12 title in 2011 at 157 pounds, went 92-36 at Oklahoma State.
He later was an assistant at Oklahoma State and North Carolina.
The Trojans will compete in the Pac-12. Yep, the Pac-12. The league needed a sixth team to qualify wrestlers for the NCAA championships. The schedule is no cupcake. They’ll be at the Southern Scuffle and later face Arizona State, Northern Illinois, Stanford and Oregon State.
Those of a certain age can remember when there was D-1 wrestling the south. Kentucky, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and Auburn had teams. In fact, Auburn once hosted the NCAA championships,
At least two area wrestlers, Warrior Run’s Mike Litzelman and Danville’s Steve Baney headed south to wrestle. Litzelman was at Florida and Baney was a bulldog at Georgia.
Maybe Little Rock will start a trend. It would be nice to see some of those SEC schools loosen the purse strings and contribute head coach football coaching funds for a wrestling team.
The NCAA has said more than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the NCAA championships in Minneapolis. It will be the first time the championships will be held in a football stadium (US Bank). A total of 144 suites have been sold.
An NCAA spokesman said the mats will be positioned in the center of the football field with additional space that normal between the mats.
When the event was held in 1996 in the Target Arena, the floor space was cramped.
The event was held one time a dome of sorts. That was in the UNI Dome at Northern Iowa.
The championships return to Saint Louis next year (2021) and Detroit the following year. The new Mercedes Dome in Atlanta might be a good selection and it might help wrestling in the south.
With the new year on the horizon, readers will be bombarded with “decade” stories.
“Amateur Wrestling News” has come up with a wrestling list of the top guys from 2010-2019. And they’ve done a pretty good job of it.
Here it is with NCAA finishes: 125, Spenceer Lee, Iowa, 1/1/TBD/TBD; 133, Logan Stieber, Ohio State, 1/1/1/1/; 141, Yianni Diakomihalis, Cornell, 1/1/TBD/TBD; 149, Zain Retherford, Penn State, 5/1/1/1; 157, Jason Nolf, Penn State, 2/1/1/1.
Also, 165, Kyle Dake, Cornell, 1/1/1/1; 174, Zahid Valencia, Arizona State, 3/1/1,TBD; 184, Bo Nickal, Penn State, 2/1/1/1; 197, J’Den Cox, Missouri, 1/5/1/1; 285, Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, 2/1/1/1.
Note that no wrestlers from Oklahoma State are listed as No. 1. We suspect that if the magazine would have named a top coach it would have gone to Penn State’s Cael Sanderson.
