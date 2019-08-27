North Penn-Liberty Mountaineers
Head coach: Ted Stehman
Assistant coach: Joe Eglesia
Record last season: 0-14
Returning players: Daina Dawes (11), Emma Eglesia (11), Aubrey Griess (11), Kylie Holmes (11), Ky Nelson (11), Maddi Schultz (12), Jasmine Tomko (12), Daja Weaver (12)
Newcomer: Brooklyn Wolf (9)
Thoughts on the team this season: I think the team looks good with eight returning girls and I have a co-coach this year and he is Joe Eglesia.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league is losing teams with losing Galeton.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head coach: Andy Borzok
Roster: Abigail Colton (12), Ashayla Faulkner (12), Rileigh Gerges (12), Gillian Hernandez-Barrera (9), Georgia Macensky (12), Ana Perry (9), Alyssa Wagaman (11), Bethany Zuchowski (12), Kailey Zuchowski (9)
Towanda Black Knights
Head coaches: Sabrina Taylor and Lucy Snyder
Record last season: 3-12
Returning players: Hanna Risch (10), Emma Walter (11)
Newcomers: Chayalin Carle (12), Hanna Ryck (10), Kyleigh Davidson (10), Kaley King (9), Jea Bouse (9), Julianna Varner (9), Ava Gannon (11), Mackenna Maynard (11)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Lots of players but with very little experience. However, they are all anxious to learn and play tennis. I think we will start out slow this year due to lack of experience but will come on strong for the second half of the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: Wellsboro and Cowanesque are going to come back this year with strong teams.
Notre Dame Crusaders
Head coach: Max Young
Record last season: 9-2
Returning players: Lucy Kaffenbarger, Maddie Wirth, Alexandra Meier, Rachel Tsang, Renata Russo, Olivia Murray, Evalynn Dean, Steph Smith, Erica Macapinlac, Emma Lowman, Ella Fowler
Newcomers: Izzy Griffin, Meg Agan, Kate Welliver, Ginny Marion
Thoughts on this year’s team: This is the youngest girls tennis team I have had. But there are still five seniors that bring a lot of leadership to the team.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Head coach: Melissa Boyer
Record last season: 4-6
Returning players: Sarah Boyer (12), Kori Birdsall (12), Kaitlyn Streeter (12), Megan Wattles (11), Shae Schoonover (11), Kari Doran (10), Kara Watterson (10)
Newcomers: Nova West (12), Paisley Nudd (9), Janna Quick (9)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Team has experience and hoping to put that experience and growth to work. Also it is always great to put new faces on the court that bring a new level of excitement for the sport.
Thoughts on the league this season: Competitive as always.
