WYALUSING GOLF JERRY SMITH

Wylausing’s Caeden Kusmierz watches a drive sail down the fairway.

 Review Photo/RYAN SHARP

TOWANDA — Local golf teams kicked off their season with the Jerry Smith Invitational at Towanda Country Club on Friday.

Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller was the boys match medalist with a 75, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Raab shot a 74 to win the girls competition.