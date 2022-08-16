TOWANDA — Local golf teams kicked off their season with the Jerry Smith Invitational at Towanda Country Club on Friday.
Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller was the boys match medalist with a 75, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Raab shot a 74 to win the girls competition.
Selinsgrove also won the team competition with a score of 239, as the top three scores for each squad counted towards each team’s total.
The Wyalusing “A” team came in second with a total score of 251.
Brody Fuhrey placed third in individual competition with an 83, while Nick Salsman and Caeden Kusmierz shot matching 84s to tie for fourth place, and Trehnon Hugo carded a 93.
Athens’ Evan Cooper shot a 76 to finish tied for second place with Selinsgrove’s Michael Felty.
Also competing for Athens were Dylan Saxon with an 86, Connor Mosher with a 105 and Brady Darrow with a 106.
The Wildcats shot a 267 as a team to place fourth.
Teagan Irish led the way for Towanda with a 96, while Carson Glantz shot a 99, Paige Perry posted a 104 and Jill Packard had a 116.
Towanda’s top three posted a team score of 299.
