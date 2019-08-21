North Penn-Mansfield Tigers
Head coach: Eddie White
Record last season: 19-17
Returning golfers: Hayden Dewey (12 — Troy), Reece White (11), Ethan Weiskopff (11), Alex Stein (11), Curtis Craig (11)
New golfers: Justin Sherman (11), Andrew Green (9), Charlie Culver (9)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Would love to win the NTL.
Thoughts on the league this season: It will be a tough season. A bunch of good returning golfers and I’m sure they have advanced their games.
Sullivan County Griffins
Head Coach: Jason Sandonato
Returning golfer: Braeden Bedford (12)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Looking to improve on skills and build the program.
Thoughts on the league this season: Looking forward to witnessing great golf.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head Coach: Steve Macensky
Record last season: 37-3 (Overall), 33-2 (NTL)
Returning golfers: Ty Morral, Joseph Propheta, Brock Hamblin, Dylan Abernathy, Dan Mitchell, Ethan Blakley
Newcomers: Eight freshmen
Thoughts on this year’s team: We should have a pretty solid top half of the line-up with our three returning starters. Hoping for some improvement from the players filling the four thru six spots from their performances from last year.
Thoughts on the league this season: NTL will have several new faces at the top of the scoring averages this year and a few really solid teams.
Sayre Redskins
Head Coach: Jamie VanDuzer
Returning golfers: Gavin Blair (12), Jules Shay (12), Kannon VanDuzer (10), Dylan Seck (10)
Newcomers: Colton Watkins (9), Travis Wibirt (11)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Hope to be competitive with some returning players and some senior leadership should help that happen.
Thoughts on the league this season: Being my first year coaching I’m not too sure what to expect around the league. Players can improve quickly, though, based on time and practice put in over the summer. So I expect just that out of many of the league’s returning players.
Towanda Black Knights
Head Coach: Tim Farley (18th year; 465-423-2)
Assistant coaches: Darlene Innocenzo (9th year), Matt Johnson (6th year), T Thompson (1st year)
Record last season: 3-41 (0-35 NTL)
Returning golfers: Tyler Hawley (12), Kourtney Dunn (12), Ryan Elliott (10), Evan Hughes (10)
Newcomers: Will Pitcher (11), Garrett Chapman (10)
Thoughts on this year’s team: A little deeper; we will see improved scoring from all of our returning players and we will get some good results from the newcomers. On any given day we will be able to count on five players who can post a solid score. Would always welcome more participants, but having kids that are committed to getting better and achieving individual/team goals is always a good feeling. We’ll be sneaky competitive – it might not translate to a lot of wins, but we won’t be overwhelmed by the competition.
Thoughts on the league this season: Wellsboro and Cowanesque graduated some great players, but they have plenty of talent returning. They’ll still be tough. Mansfield has a lot of players returning, and they figure to be better. Athens, Sayre and the Knights will be in the mix on a good day.
Athens Wildcats
Head Coach: Lenny Pientka
Returning players: Chase Minnick, Brady Smith, Carter Jones, Travis Jayne, Corey Bozzo, Lucas Jones, Joe Arnold, Kyler Setzer
Newcomers: Cameron Sullivan, Lucas Kraft, Carson Smith
Thoughts on the team this season: We should be competitive with four seniors.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league is well balanced. Wellsboro and Cowanesque Valley will be strong, and Sayre always has good players.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Head Coach: Denice Williams
Roster: Austin Outman (12), Josh Whalen (12), Zach Carr (12), Joel Heck (11), Skylar Smith (11), Julian Francis (9), Connor Burdick (9)
