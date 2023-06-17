WYALUSING — A handful of local gymnasts have been up to some pretty impressive feats over the last few weeks.
Kala VanDeMark, Tonnelle Bradish, Ashlynn Bly, Emma Smith and Trinity Raub, all members of Endless Mountains Gymnastics, in Wyalusing, collected medals in their respective categories at the 2023 PA Xcel Gold Diamond Sapphire Gymnastics State Championships in State College back in May.
“In order to qualify for this event, they had to get a 35 all-around in a local event,” Endless Mountains coach Liz Albert said. “They all did that very easily.”
VanDeMark, a senior in high school, competed at the state meet for the final time. She had a sound showing in her events, achieving the highest all-around score in her session of the Senior Four division. She earned an 8.750 on the vault, 9.425 on the bars, 9.175 on the beam and 8.825 on the floor en route to an all around score of 36.175.
“Well, when I got called up, Maribelle, my friend, knew that I got first for all around and she knew it was a goal of mine to get,” VanDeMark said. “So when I got called up, I was like ‘holy crap.’ I was kind of holding back tears. Then I looked at my dad and he was crying and then I cried and my mom cried.”
Bradish competed in the Senior Three division, finishing 10th overall in her division. Her best score came during the floor event, where she earned a score of 8.775.
Raub, Smith, and Bly all competed in the Junior A division, placing third, fifth and eighth overall, respectively. Raub achieved her highest score in the bars event, earning a 9.250. Smith also put together her best event in the bars, earning a score of 9.275, while Bly’s best event was the floor. She achieved a score of 9.325 in that event.
All of the girls earned medals for their efforts, rewarding their hard work. For VanDeMark, it was not only rewarding, but also reflective.
“It was very weird knowing it was my last states, knowing I wouldn’t go back next year,” VanDeMark said. “It was just a cool, surreal experience.”
Up a dirt road, not far from Wyalusing Valley High School, Endless Mountains Gymnastics has gymnasts training almost every day of the week. For these five, their hard work paid off at the Xcel State Championships, earning them medals in the process.
“Our girls program has really developed over the years. Obviously Wyalusing is not very big, and (our family is) originally from New York City, so the difference in population is very stark,” Albert said. “Compared to our population, we’re really happy with the number of kids that come in. We have, really, a place for a recreational team kid all the way up to someone who really wants to go out and try to make their best effort at elite gymnastics.”
