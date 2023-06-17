Xcel Champions

Left to Right: Emma Smith, Ashlynn Bly, Tonelle Bradish, Kala VanDerMark and Trinity Raub with their medals following the Xcel Championships.

 Review Photo/ Logan Hill

WYALUSING — A handful of local gymnasts have been up to some pretty impressive feats over the last few weeks.

Kala VanDeMark, Tonnelle Bradish, Ashlynn Bly, Emma Smith and Trinity Raub, all members of Endless Mountains Gymnastics, in Wyalusing, collected medals in their respective categories at the 2023 PA Xcel Gold Diamond Sapphire Gymnastics State Championships in State College back in May.