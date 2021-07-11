A number of local athletes took part in the Eyota Softball Tournament in Apalachin, N.Y. that began on Saturday.
The BC Pride had a 3-0 day, beating the Lady Lions 10-4, the Rumble 6-1 and the Blast 14-4.
Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland plays for the Titans who tied the Rumble 6-6 and beat Eyota 11-1 and they beat the Fury 9-4.
The Pride are the top seed for the gold medal semis and they take on the Monsters, while the Titans are the second seed and they meet the Fury.
Against the Lions the Pride got home runs from Allie Liddick, Brea Overpeck of Towanda and Allyson Butcher of Canton.
Overpeck had two hits, with the home run, and scored two runs, Butcher had the home run and scored two runs and Liddick had two hits, with the home run, and a run scored.
Julia Brown had a hit and scored two runs.
Kayleigh Thoman of NEB had a hit and scored a run, while Thailey Franklin of NEB had a hit and scored a run. Mackenna Lightner of Mansfield scored a run.
Franklin threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts.
Against the Rumble Franklin threw a no hitter with eight strikeouts.
Thoman had a home run, a double and three runs scored and Overpeck had a double.
Canton’s Rylin Graham had two hits and scored two runs and Lightner scored a run.
In the win over the Blast the Pride got three hits from Keri Wesneski of Canton with a run scored and Franklin had two hits with two RBI and three runs scored, while Thoman had two hits and scored three runs.
Butcher had a double and scored a run and Overpeck, Liddick, Brown and Graham all had hits. Overpeck, Liddick and Brown scored two runs, while Graham scored two runs and Litghner scored a run.
Wesneski threw a five hitter, striking out three.
Greenland pitched for the Titans in the win over Eyota, throwing a one hitter, while striking out seven. At the plate Greenland had a 3-for-3 day with a double.
