BLOOMSBURG — a handful of local athletes had strong showing at the Special Olympics Summer Pennsylvania Event last weekend, with some earning medals for their efforts.
Hosted by Bloomsburg High School, the events and divisions were based upon various factors, including age, gender and even past performances in respective events.
In the pool, Elizabeth Porter collected a pair of gold medals, taking first in the 400-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly events in her division. She added another gold as a member of the 100-yard freestyle relay team, combining with athletes from other counties in the event.
Porter also added a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke.
On the track, Izaak Hobday — who represented the United States at the Berlin World Games earlier this summer — collected a gold in his division in the 5,000 meter run. Damian Smith also collected a gold in the 5,000 meter run, competing in a separate division from Hobday.
Margaret Harkinson added a gold medal in the 100 meter walk, while Robert Cummings earned a bronze in his division in the same event.
In the 100 meter sprint, Parker Moulton earned a gold medal and first-place finish for his efforts.
For the 200 meter sprint events, Anne Roof collected a bronze, while Jeffrey Bailey earned a silver and Smith finished in the top spot in his division, earning a gold medal in the process.
Randy Fortune won a silver medal in the 400 meter walk, while Cummings earned a bronze in a different division. In the 400 meter sprint, Smith and Roof earned bronze medals, while Bailey earned a silver.
Fortune added a gold in the 800 meter walk and Hobday collected a silver for his efforts in the 1,500 meter run. Smith captured a gold in his division of the same event.
Moulton added another gold in the field, earning a first-place finish in his division in the shot put. Fortune and Roof also earned gold medals for the shot put. Harkinson collected a silver medal in her division.
Harkinson added a bronze in the mini-javelin event, while Moulton collected another gold medal and Cummings was awarded a silver medal, with each competing in their respective divisions. Bailey earned a fourth-place ribbon for his efforts in the mini-javelin.
Both local 4x100 meter relay teams — Roof, Moulton, Smith and Hobday, as well as Cummings, Fortune, Harkinson and Bailey — finished off the event with gold medals in their respective divisions.
