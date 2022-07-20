WAVERLY — The Waverly Summer League season will come to an end tonight with the varsity playoffs and championship.
Waverly, Tioga, Athens and Troy are among the local teams vying for the league title.
The action will tip off at 4:30 p.m. as No. 1 seed Waverly — which wrapped up the regular season with a 9-1 record — will take on eighth-seeded Watkins Glen in the high school gym.
Also at 4:30 p.m, No. 2 seed Elmira will play No. 7 seed Candor in the middle school gym.
Third-seeded Athens will go up against No. 6 seed Tioga at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
At the same time, No. 4 Troy will face No. 5 Mansfield in the middle school gym.
The semifinal round is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the winners of the Waverly-Watkins Glen and Troy-Mansfield games facing off in the high school gym.
The winners of Athens vs. Tioga and Elmira vs. Candor will play their semifinal game in the middle school gym at the same time.
The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym, where the Summer League champion will be crowned.
