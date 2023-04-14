Local standouts earn wins at Molly Dry

Towanda’s Anna Dunn sprints her way to a win in the 400 meters at the Molly Dry Invitational on Thursday at Mansfield University.

 Photo Provided

MANSFIELD — Waverly, Canton, Sayre, Athens and Towanda all had athletes earn victories in the 2023 Molly Dry Invitational at Mansfield University on Thursday.

For Waverly in the boys meet, Kayleb Bechy finished first in the boys100 meter sprint, while fellow Wolverine Ralph Johnson won the 200 meter. Waverly’s 400 meter relay team also claimed first place.