Local standouts earn wins at Molly Dry

MANSFIELD — Waverly, Canton, Sayre, Athens and Towanda all had athletes earn victories in the 2023 Molly Dry Invitational at Mansfield University on Thursday.
For Waverly in the boys meet, Kayleb Bechy finished first in the boys100 meter sprint, while fellow Wolverine Ralph Johnson won the 200 meter. Waverly’s 400 meter relay team also claimed first place.
Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw for Canton.
On the girls side, Rose Shikanga won the 100 meter hurdles for Sayre. Athens’ Sara Bronson took first in both the 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter run. Fellow Wildcats Abby Burgess and Casey Friend won the 200 meter sprint and long jump, respectively.
Towanda’s Anna Dunn took first in the 400 meter dash. Towanda’s relay teams won both the 400 meter relay and the 1,600 meter relay.
Harper Minaker won the 2,000 meter steeplechase event for Waverly. Kendall Kitchen placed first in the pole vault representing Canton.
