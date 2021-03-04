WILLIAMSPORT—Athen’s Joey Toscano finished third in the first heat of the 100 free at Wednesday’s District 4 Swimming Championships at Williamsport.
He finished with a 59.61 for the third spot. It was a tough race as Toscano took on an entire pool of talented district swimmers.
Danville boys opened District 4 meet with an upset over top-seeded Bloomsburg in the 200 Medley Relay. It was a shining moment for the Ironmen as they knocked off Bloomsburg with a final of 1:45.31.
“We wanted it and pushed ourselves and we got rewarded for it,” Kaleb Hause said. “It really helps to have a team that wants to push themselves. We have that this year.”
In the 50 free Jayden Wise of Towanda took fourth in 24.63. Athens' Chris DeForest was fourth in the 100 free in 52.77.
DeForest was fifth in the 200 free in 1:57.82 and Hayne Webster of Wellsboro took sixth in the 200 IM in 2:19.07.
DeForest, Ethan Denlinger, Mason Henderson and Toscano took third in the 200 free relay for the Wildcats in 1:$2.38 and Towanda took fifth in 1:49.34 with Wise, Luke Tavani, Eric McGee and Joey Donovan.
Toscano, Denlinger, Henderson and DeForest took fourth in the 400 free relay in 3:48.52.
District Swimming Championship Results:
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Kaleb Hause, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause, Holden Dent); 200 free: 1. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 1:48.31; 2. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 1:51.10; 3. Samuel Deluca 200 IM: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 1:56.69; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:00.98; 3. Colten Bennett (BLOOM), 2:05.42; 50 free: 1. Brady Madden (CC), 22.54; 2. Mason Fantini (MC), 23.44; 3. Bryce Rafel (CC), 24.41; 100 fly: 1. Bryant LaCroix (BLOOM), 54.52; 2 Nick Kishbaugh (CC), 52.54; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 54.52; 100 free: 1. Bryant LaCriox (BLOOM), 51.36; 2. Nick Kisbaugh (CC), 52.54; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 54.52; 500 free: 1. Nick Kishbaugh (CC), 5:04.38; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 5:04.81; 3. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 5:08.89; 200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Nick Kisbaugh, Bryce Rafel, Andrew Sponenberg, Brady Madden), 1:33.62; 100 back: 1. Bryant LaCroix (BLOOM), 50.43; 2. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 53.59; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 59.71; 100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 1:01.37; 2. Colten Bennett (BLOOM), 1:01.52; 3. Ethan Robertson (MC), 1:06.71; 400 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Andrew Sponenberg, Bryce Rafel, Brady Madden, Nick Kisbaugh), 3:25.01.
Team Standings:
1. Central Columbia, 338; 2. Danville, 245; 3. Bloomsburg, 222; 4. Athens, 177; 5. Lewisburg, 153; 6. Towanda, 117; 7. Milton, 102; 8. Mount Carmel, 92; 9. Shikellamy, 80; 10. Mifflinburg, 77; 11. Jersey Shore, 70; 12. Hughesville, 66; 13. Montoursville, 27; 14. Wellsboro, 26; 15. Shamokin, 16.
