Four area teams will kick off their quest for a District 4 wrestling dual title on Wednesday, including three squads with home matches.
Canton is the third seed in the field and will host No. 14 Mount Carmel.
Towanda has earned the fifth seed and will welcome in No. 12 Milton.
Athens, which is the eighth seed, will also get a home dual as the Wildcats take on No. 9 South Williamsport.
Wyalusing comes in as the 10th seed and will visit No. 7 Southern Columbia.
All matches will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
There will be no ticket sales at the door of any of the matches. Spectators will need to purchase tickets online at https://piaad4.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at all locations.
Winners will advance to Milton on Saturday where the quarterfinals through finals will be held.
