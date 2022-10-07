NEWARK VALLEY — Several local teams competed at the Bob Greene Cross Country Invite in Newark Valley on Thursday.
Girls
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 7:12 am
Athens’ Sara Bronson was the top local finisher in the girls race, coming in fourth with a time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds.
Emma Bronson (22:19), Abby Prickett (27:10), Olivia Cheresnowsky (27:20) and Janae Harkins (31:56) rounded out the top five for Athens.
The Lady Wildcats finished ninth in team competition.
Wyalusing had the best team finish of the day in fourth place.
Kayla Beebe led the Lady Rams with a time of 22:01.
Megan King (22:37), Laina Beebe (23:41), Kassandra Kerin (24:07) and Kira Allen (25:13) completed Wyalusing’s top five.
Boys
Athens’ Ethan Hicks Athens in the boys race with a time of 18:21, good for eighth place, and teammate Ethan Denlinger was 12th in 18:38.
Nate Prickett (20:26), Sam Sensenig (22:31) and Caleb Simwale (23:29) rounded out the top five for Athens.
Wyalusing was led by Jeremy Clauser with a time of 18:29, which was good for a 10th-place finish.
Trennan Tewksbury (18:44), Jake Caplan (20:05), Landen Kaufman (20:21), and Stephen Fields 20:59) completed the top five for the Rams.
