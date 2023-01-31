WEST BRANCH — Several area wrestlers came home with hardware from the always tough Ultimate Warrior Tournament held at West Branch High School over the weekend.
Canton came home with four medalists and an eighth-place team finish in the 42-team field.
Towanda had four wrestlers take home medals and finished in 16th place, while Wyalusing saw three wrestlers reach the podium as the team took 18th, and Sullivan County had three medalists and took 21st as a team.
For Canton, Micheal Davis made his way to the finals at 215 pounds before falling to Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs by fall.
Davis won his semifinals match 5-0 over Port Allegany’s Miska Young.
Hayden Ward finished fourth at 139 and Hudson Ward also finished fourth at 145 pounds for the Warriors.
Also for Canton, Cohen Landis took eighth at 121 pounds.
Towanda got a fifth-place finish from Mason Higley, who took down Johnsonburg’s Rayce Millard by a 4-0 decision to earn his medal at 172 pounds.
Riley Vanderpool took home a sixth-place medal with a strong performance at 139 pounds.
Also for Towanda, Wyatt Stranger was seventh at 114 pounds and teammate Sawyer Robinson was seventh at 189 pounds.
CJ Carr led the way for the Rams with a fourth-place finish at 127 pounds. In his medal bout, the Wyalusing standout dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime.
Ayden Hunsinger earned a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds. He would win his medal match by forfeit.
Also for the Rams, Cole Patrick took sixth at 114 pounds.
Sullivan County standout Colton Wade made it all the way to the finals at 114 pounds before falling to West Branch’s Landon Bailey by a 2-1 count.
Wade earned his spot in the finals with an 11-4 win over Wyalusing’s Patrick.
Also for Sullivan County, Rocky Finnegan took seventh at 121 pounds with a win over Canton’s Landis, and Porter Dawson was seventh at 160 pounds.
Three Wildcats medal at Bedford tourney
BEDFORD — Three Athens wrestlers would earn medals at the Thomas Automotive Tournament in Bedford over the weekend.
Athens finished in 14th place as a team in the 32-team field at Bedford High School.
Athens freshman Cooper Robinson fell in the quarterfinals at 127 pounds, but the young standout won four straight matches to take home a third-place medal.
Robinson pinned his way into the third-place match as he decked Somerset’s Deshonn Valentine in the consolation semifinals.
In the third-place bout at 127 pounds, the Athens freshman earned a hard-fought 6-4 win in overtime against Frazier’s Tyler Clark.
Athens senior Jake Courtney and junior Josh Nittinger both brought home fourth-place medals.
Courtney and Nittinger made it to the championship semifinals, but both would fall short. Courtney dropped a major decision to Clearfield’s Brady Collins at 139 pounds, while Nittinger was pinned by Somerset’s Zane Hagans at 285 pounds.
The Wildcat standouts bounced back with wins to reach the third place match before falling in the consolation finals.
Courtney earned a quick pin in the consolation semifinals before falling in overtime to Burrell’s Niko Ferra to finish fourth.
Nittinger earned a major decision to reach the third-place match. He would drop an 8-1 decision to Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton in the medal round and had to settle for a fourth-place finish.
