TOWANDA — A group of local wrestlers will make the trip to Maryland this weekend to compete in the MAWA Eastern National Wrestling Championships.
Five local wrestlers placed first at the recent qualifier with JC Allis (Junior 108 pounds), Gage Evans (Junior 91), Jazick Brown (Intermediate 90), Mason Higley (Advanced 171) and Riley Vanderpool (Advanced 145) all earning gold.
Allis also placed second in the Schoolgirl 115-pound division at the qualifier.
Hagen Jones was second at the qualifier in the Intermediate 90-pound bracket, while Jason Isbell (Midget 80), Jeryck Johnson (Bantam 44) and Drayton DeKay (Intermediate 85) all took third and Declan McKee (Intermediate 85), Corey Ward (Junior 78) and Garrett Parks (Junior 91) all placed fourth to qualify.
Cameron Allis placed fifth in the Intermediate 220 division and is an alternate for Eastern Nationals.
Wrestling will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Salisbury, Maryland.
